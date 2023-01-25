The NRL All Stars sides have finally been announced, both coaches including a wealth of experience alongside some unknown youngsters desperate for a breakout moment.
The Maori All Stars will enjoy home ground advantage for the first time as the clash moves away from Australian shores, and towards sunny Rotorua, New Zealand as the Maori men look to make it four-straight titles.
The Indigenous side welcome back Cody Walker, who will captain and assistant coach the squad, and is set to partner Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes, who shone in the clash last season.
Ryan James has been named in the Indigenous side's 20-man squad despite taking a rugby league hiatus in 2023, while uncapped rookie Bailey Butler will also feature in the clash, following in the footsteps of Shaquai Mitchell, Josh Kerr and Chris Grevsmuhl, who played in the rep fixture before their NRL debut.
Kierran Moseley, who hasn't played in the NRL since 2016, is in line for a starting spot at hooker.
All 20 of the Maori side's team have featured in the NRL, although the clash will extra special for Zach Docker-Clay, who makes his first All-Stars appearance after his long-awaited NRL debut at 27 last season.
Both sides have been named in alphabetical order by coaches Ben Gardiner (Maori) and Ronald Griffiths (Indigenous), and will face off against one another on February 11th at Rotorua International Stadium.
