The NRL All Stars sides have finally been announced, both coaches including a wealth of experience alongside some unknown youngsters desperate for a breakout moment.

The Maori All Stars will enjoy home ground advantage for the first time as the clash moves away from Australian shores, and towards sunny Rotorua, New Zealand as the Maori men look to make it four-straight titles.

The Indigenous side welcome back Cody Walker, who will captain and assistant coach the squad, and is set to partner Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes, who shone in the clash last season.

Ryan James has been named in the Indigenous side's 20-man squad despite taking a rugby league hiatus in 2023, while uncapped rookie Bailey Butler will also feature in the clash, following in the footsteps of Shaquai Mitchell, Josh Kerr and Chris Grevsmuhl, who played in the rep fixture before their NRL debut.

Kierran Moseley, who hasn't played in the NRL since 2016, is in line for a starting spot at hooker.

All 20 of the Maori side's team have featured in the NRL, although the clash will extra special for Zach Docker-Clay, who makes his first All-Stars appearance after his long-awaited NRL debut at 27 last season.

Both sides have been named in alphabetical order by coaches Ben Gardiner (Maori) and Ronald Griffiths (Indigenous), and will face off against one another on February 11th at Rotorua International Stadium.

Maori All Stars

Jesse Arthars

Daejarn Asi

Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Zach Dockar-Clay

James Fisher-Harris

Corey Harawira-Naera

Morgan Harper

Royce Hunt

Joseph Manu

Zane Musgrove

Briton Nikora

Hayze Perham

Adam Pompey

Jordan Rapana

Jordan Riki

Joseph Tapine

Starford Toa

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Dylan Walker

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Coach: Ben Gardiner

Indigenous All Stars

Josh Addo-Carr

Bailey Butler

Selwyn Cobbo

Tyrell Fuimaono

J'maine Hopgood

Nicho Hynes

Ryan James

Josh Kerr

Ezra Mam

Latrell Mitchell

Shaquai Mitchell

Kierran Moseley

Brent Naden

Tyrone Peachey

Tyrell Sloan

Chris Smith

Will Smith

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Cody Walker

Jack Wighton

Coach: Ronald Griffiths