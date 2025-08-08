A new deal between the Canberra Raiders and Simi Sasagi is reportedly "all but done" with the utility set to become the latest player to sign a long-term contract, which will keep him at the nation's capital.

Over the past few years, the Raiders have undergone an extensive roster rebuild, acquiring several of the best up-and-coming players while releasing some of their veterans, including Jack Wighton and Jordan Rapana.

One of these up-and-coming players is Simi Sasagi, who joined the club last season after a stint with the Newcastle Knights and has shown his usefulness in a variety of different positions, predominantly in the back-rower and centres.

After entering extension talks with the Raiders in the middle of July, The Daily Telegraph reports that Sasagi has now agreed to a new two-year deal with the club, which will keep him at the nation's capital until the end of 2028.

Becoming the latest individual to sign a long-term contract with the Raiders after the likes of Kaeo Weekes, Savelio Tamale and Tom Starling, the extension is "all-but done", according to The Canberra Times.

"We definitely want to keep him, and we're trying hard to do that," Raiders CEO Don Furner said on Sasagi recently.

"We're in discussions with him and we've started the process for a two-year extension. His versatility is unbelievable."

The Green Machine will now turn their attention to retaining forward duo Ata Mariota and Morgan Smithies, having already met with their management over the past few weeks.

"We're lucky we've got blokes like Simi that can play multiple positions and do it well," Raiders forward enforcer Corey Horsburgh said in regards to Sasagi.

"He can play half, back-row, front row, he can go anywhere at the moment.