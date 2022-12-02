The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reported to be another step closer to retaining their star power ahead of 2023, with Damien Cook confirming a two-year contract extension that keeps him in Redfern is “all but done”.

Many questions have been asked about the Rabbitohs' ability to retain the triumvirate of Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Cook, with all three seen as essential to the club's premiership prospects.

While the club's negotiations with Mitchell are believed to be progressing nicely behind separate commercial deals and the news that the club had extended his brother Shaquai, little has been known (as opposed to speculated) about Cook's own contract situation until the revelation by Fox Sports' NRL Editor Eamonn Tiernan.

Tiernan reports that Cook had initially requested a three-year extension, and the club responded with a two-year offer that will possibly have a club option dependent on form for 2026.

@SSFCRABBITOHS hooker Damien Cook told me today his two-year extension is “all but done”. Will be sorted by Xmas. Club knocked back his three-year request and informed the 31-year-old a contract beyond 2025 will be form dependent. — Eamonn Tiernan (@Eamonn_Tiernan) December 2, 2022

Cook has become a mainstay in the No.9 for the cardinal and myrtle, making 161 appearances for the famous club since coming off the bench for his club debut back in 2016. It was during his time at the Rabbitohs that Cook made his State of Origin and Test debuts.

Walker's situation is the least clear of the trio, although the five-eighth did tell media that his contract talks were ‘on hold' until the end of the season back in September.

The club extended young halves partner Lachlan Ilias until the end of 2025 as a reward for his impressive rookie season.

According to the man himself, the Cook deal is expected to be finalised ‘before Christmas', with public confirmation to follow.