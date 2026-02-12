The West Tigers have confirmed that Alex Twal has extended his contract at the club until the end of 2029.

Already contracted until the end of 2027, Twal continues to be loyal to the orange, white and black after his debut for them back in 2017.

Since then, the 29-year-old forward has played 165 games for the club and established himself as a consistent force in the middle with a strong work ethic to complete the one percent plays.

This is a Club that means so much to me and my family, it's where I made my debut and has given me the opportunity to play footy at the highest level,” Twal said on his decision to extend.

The impact that Twal's leadership brings to the playing group was recognised last season when he was given the opportunity to captain his team to a victory against the Roosters in Round 18.

The last time the Tigers held a position in the top four, the Lebanese international was only 15 years old coming through the Parramatta junior system.

However, despite coming off another unsuccessful finals campaign last year, Twal is excited for the future of the Tigers and has trust in his coaches and club.

“I'm really looking forward to what's ahead for this group, you can see the way things are coming together, and I'm just focused on playing my role within that to help bring the Club success.

“I'm grateful to Benji, Shaun and the Club for the faith they've shown in me and the opportunity to remain here at the Tigers.”

Tigers coach Benji Marshall recognises Twal's impact and is pleased to confirm his contract extension.

“This extension is a testament to the loyalty, hard work and dedication Alex has given our Club,” Marshall said.

Twal's signing comes hot on the heels of Sione Fainu, who re-signed with the club through to the end of 2029 earlier this week.