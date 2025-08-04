Wests Tigers back-rower Alex Seyfarth could potentially miss the remainder of the 2025 NRL season after being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

Sent to the sin-bin during the Tigers' clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon, Seyfarth has been charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle on Harry Hayes, who had to exit the field and undergo HIA protocols.

Due to it being his third and subsequent offence, Seyfarth will miss the club's next three matches if he accepts an early guilty plea.

However, he could miss the remainder of the season if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty by the judiciary.

Cronulla Sharks forward Jesse Colquhoun is also facing a one-match ban due to a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge, while Seyfarth's teammate Alex Twal is facing a $1000-1500 fine due to tripping Bulldogs winger Jethro Rinakama.

While the three players have all been charged, Stephen Crichton has escaped punishment after being placed on reports for a high tackle on Taylan May which saw him leave the field and miss the next 11-days due to concussion protocols.