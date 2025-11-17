The New Zealand Warriors finally move away from spending the most time in an aeroplane during 2026, with the North Queensland Cowboys taking over the mantle.\n\nThe top of the list is once again dominated by teams having to travel to Las Vegas, of which the Cowboys are one.\n\nTheir almost 40-hour round trip to move from Townsville to Las Vegas, including connections, puts them at an enormous disadvantage, with North Queensland then heading on the road another 11 times throughout the year, with five of those to Sydney, one to Canberra, and one to Christchurch.\n\nThe trips tip them over the hundred-hour barrier.\n\nThe Warriors have 15 trips away from Auckland this year, hosting Magic Round in Brisbane, and playing home games in Christchurch and Wellington, but they tick in at just under 100 hours for the year.\n\nFrom there, it is a significant gap to the other Las Vegas-bound teams, the Newcastle Knights, Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons, while the Melbourne Storm also have the rough end of the stick at just over the 50-hour mark.\n\nFrom there, the rest of the competition is relatively well balanced, with the Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels having the easiest travel schedules for 2026, spending almost no time out of Sydney after Round 11.\n\nHere is the rundown for 2026...\n \n\n\nClub\nFlight time\nNumber of return flights\n\n\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\n104h 0m\n12\n\n\nNew Zealand Warriors\n94h 30m\n15\n\n\nNewcastle Knights\n53h 5m\n6\n\n\nCanterbury Bulldogs\n52h 20m\n6\n\n\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\n51h 55m\n5\n\n\nMelbourne Storm\n51h 30m\n13\n\n\nThe Dolphins\n40h 55m\n10\n\n\nCanberra Raiders\n37h 35m\n6\n\n\nGold Coast Titans\n34h 30m\n10\n\n\nPenrith Panthers\n33h 5m\n7\n\n\nSydney Roosters\n33h 50m\n7\n\n\nCronulla Sharks\n33h 35m\n7\n\n\nManly Sea Eagles\n30h 30m\n6\n\n\nBrisbane Broncos\n30h 20m\n9\n\n\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\n26h 50m\n6\n\n\nWests Tigers\n18h 20m\n4\n\n\nParramatta Eels\n17h 45m\n5\n\n\n\n* - Includes the game in Las Vegas.\n\nNote: Flight time relates to the scheduled time of a flight by the quickest route possible, including connections where necessary.\n\nFlights were mainly used for interstate travel. They were not used between Sydney and Canberra, Sydney and Newcastle, or in some other regional games.\n\nHowever, flights were used for other games in and out of Newcastle and Canberra. For games marked with venues still to be announced, it was assumed that they would be played in the home team's region.\n\nIt was also assumed that teams would fly home after each away game, whereas sometimes they may hold a training camp if playing multiple away games in the same area back-to-back.