Wests Tigers halfback Aidan Sezer is facing a two-week suspension after being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

In his third and subsequent offence, Sezer was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge for an incident on Brad Schneider in the ninth minute of the game.

While he faced a couple of weeks on the sidelines, Sezer won't miss any games if he accepts an early guilty plea and will instead be fined $3000.

The MRC confirmed that if he decides to fight the charge, he will miss Round 8 and Round 9 if he is found guilty by the Judiciary.

Gold Coast Titans forward Jaimin Jolliffe was the only other player charged from Saturday's games. He faces a fine of $1,800-$2,500, depending on whether he takes an early guilty plea.

Jolliffe was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge after an incident involving opposing forward Taniela Paseka in the 75th minute of the match.