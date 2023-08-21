The Wests Tigers have officially confirmed the signing of Aidan Sezer who will join the club for the 2024 NRL season.

The deal is only for a single season, with Sezer having spent the last four years in the English Super League, where he is currently rounding out the 2023 season with the Leeds Rhinos.

The signature of Sezer, who is now 32 years old, follows that of Jayden Sullivan last week after the club confirmed he would make the switch from the St George Illawarra Dragons on a long-term deal ahead of the 2024 season.

Sezer's signing with the Tigers will see him partner Sullivan in the halves next year, with young gun Latu Fainu also in the squad. They are joined by the injured Adam Doueihi and possibly Brandon Wakeham, with no decision made by the club on his contract as yet.

Sezer, who played 155 NRL games before his departure to England, will now play the role of experienced figurehead at the struggling Tigers, who are destined to pick up their second wooden spoon in as many years when the 2023 season finishes in a fortnight.

He will also be the on-field general for incoming coach Benji Marshall, who takes over from Tim Sheens.

Marshall said the club was excited to have signed Sezer.

“We are very excited to have a player with Aidan's experience and calibre to add to what we're building for our future,” said Marshall.

"He's a very good person and we look forward to what he can bring to our club on and off the field.

“His experience will complement our youth and he'll help mentor our younger players, particularly in our spine.”

Sezer will link up with the Tigers in November.