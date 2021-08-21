Parramatta Eels’ outside back Maika Sivo could well be ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 NRL season after suffering a horrific knee injury in a drought-breaking victory over the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday evening.

Midway through the first half, Sivo, running the ball out of his own red-zone, was caught falling awkwardly in a two-man tackle from Coen Hess and Reuben Cotter.

His leg, which had become outstretched in the tackle, then got trapped under Cotter as it bent, leaving Sivo in a world of hurt.

It’s understood he may have an MCL injury, although he will go for scans tomorrow to confirm the extent of the injury.

Maika Sivo off with reported MCL injury, mechanism video matches concern with tacklers pulling his torso over right leg causing medial stress to knee. Can see clear pain from Sivo during on field MCL stress test too. Concern for moderate (3-6 wks) to high (6-8 wks) grade sprain pic.twitter.com/Do4Li4Ecgv — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 21, 2021

Fox Sports’ sideline commentator Jake Duke said Sivo’s regular season is likely over and finals will be touch and go.

“They are confident it is a medial ligament injury and he will be sent for scans tomorrow. His regular season is more than likely over and finals are touch and go,” Duke said after speaking to Parramatta’s medical staff during the contest.

Eels’ coach Brad Arthur said the news wasn’t looking promising for Sivo, who has scored 17 tries in 21 appearances for the blue and gold.

MAIKA SIVO

Wing Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 0.8

Tries 129.6

All Run Metres 3.5

Tackles Made

“Obviously he’ll need scans in the morning, but we’ll be pushing it to get him back this year I reckon,” Arthur told the media after the game.

Arthur didn’t waste time in identifying Sivo’s replacement either.

“Fergo (Blake Ferguson) is back this week, so Fergo will come back onto the right wing and Haze Dunster will probably have to swap over to the other side of the field,” Arthur commented.

Sivo had already assisted the opening try of the game before his injury, with Parramatta managing to snap a four-game losing streak against the Eels.

While the streak of loses has all but ended Parramatta’s top-four hopes, they will still qualify for the finals series and will be looking for a momentum-building finish to the season on what is an incredibly tough final fortnight against the Melbourne Storm in Round 24 and the Penrith Panthers in Round 25.