SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Maika Sivo of the Eels makes a break during the round 6 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on April 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Parramatta Eels’ outside back Maika Sivo could well be ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 NRL season after suffering a horrific knee injury in a drought-breaking victory over the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday evening.

Midway through the first half, Sivo, running the ball out of his own red-zone, was caught falling awkwardly in a two-man tackle from Coen Hess and Reuben Cotter.

His leg, which had become outstretched in the tackle, then got trapped under Cotter as it bent, leaving Sivo in a world of hurt.

It’s understood he may have an MCL injury, although he will go for scans tomorrow to confirm the extent of the injury.

Fox Sports’ sideline commentator Jake Duke said Sivo’s regular season is likely over and finals will be touch and go.

“They are confident it is a medial ligament injury and he will be sent for scans tomorrow. His regular season is more than likely over and finals are touch and go,” Duke said after speaking to Parramatta’s medical staff during the contest.

Eels’ coach Brad Arthur said the news wasn’t looking promising for Sivo, who has scored 17 tries in 21 appearances for the blue and gold.

MAIKA SIVO
Wing
Eels
2021 SEASON AVG
0.8
Tries
129.6
All Run Metres
3.5
Tackles Made

“Obviously he’ll need scans in the morning, but we’ll be pushing it to get him back this year I reckon,” Arthur told the media after the game.

Arthur didn’t waste time in identifying Sivo’s replacement either.

“Fergo (Blake Ferguson) is back this week, so Fergo will come back onto the right wing and Haze Dunster will probably have to swap over to the other side of the field,” Arthur commented.

Sivo had already assisted the opening try of the game before his injury, with Parramatta managing to snap a four-game losing streak against the Eels.

While the streak of loses has all but ended Parramatta’s top-four hopes, they will still qualify for the finals series and will be looking for a momentum-building finish to the season on what is an incredibly tough final fortnight against the Melbourne Storm in Round 24 and the Penrith Panthers in Round 25.

 