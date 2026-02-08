The Brisbane Broncos will be hit with a double blow heading into 2027, with Adam Reynolds set to retire.

The halfback, who was instrumental in Brisbane's premiership success of 2025, is off contract at the end of 2026 and had been suggesting he was going to look to play on before the end of next year.

The veteran, who joined the Broncos in 2022 on a three-year deal before extending his time at Red Hill for another year, is now 36 years of age and has struggled with consistent injury blows in recent seasons.

Speculation is now mounting across multiple publications that he will announce his retirement at the end of 2026, setting up one final season in the NRL.

The halfback is widely tipped to move into a coaching role after his playing career, likely remaining with the Broncos where he has found a home after not being offered a long-term deal by South Sydney.

The Broncos already have plans in place to replace the halfback.

Jonah Pezet, who has left the Storm at the end of 2025 to join the Parramatta Eels for a single season, has already confirmed he will head north to the Broncos for 2027 and beyond where he will become the long-term replacement for Reynolds.

Pezet, who is rated as one of the best young halves in the game, will play in a spine which also consists of Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam, and could be considered one of the most exciting in the NRL.

It will come at an intriguing time for Brisbane though, given confirmation also came through on Sunday that key forward Payne Haas will make a shock switch to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a three-year deal.

Haas and Reynolds both departing at the same time will leave the Broncos in a position of power when it comes to the salary cap, although what they will be able to salvage off the open market for 2027 remains to be seen.