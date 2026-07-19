Adam Reynolds has found himself with a role around the game of rugby league months before the end of his playing career.

After winning the premiership last season, the Brisbane Broncos halfback confirmed he would retire at the end of the 2026 season.

The 14-year NRL playmaker, according to The Courier Mail, will play a role in the development of the Broncos halves across the NRL, NRLW and Academy programs.

Brisbane bosses have been in talks with Reynolds to sign him as the club's specialist halves coach.

He would be in charge of a playmaking finishing school, where he would identify, educate and mentor the club's future five-eighths and halfbacks across the three levels.

The club is hoping to find the next Allan Langer and Darren Lockyer.

Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy spoke to The Courier Mail about keeping Reynolds at the club to ensure the development of stars of the future.

"We know Adam's going to be in demand with a lot of commitments once he retires," Donaghy stated.

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"But we want to keep him at the Broncos, and we'll work through that with him.

"There aren't too many halfbacks who have won premierships for the Broncos.

"He's got a lot of football smarts, so we'd love to find a way to keep him involved at the club and keep imparting his wisdom to the next generation of Broncos."

The club has struggled to develop halves and keep the players with the most potential.

The Broncos released Coby Black to the Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal and lost Sam Walker to the Sydney Roosters for non-football reasons.

Reynolds also spoke to The Courier Mail and expressed his excitement about the opportunity.

"It's an exciting opportunity,” Reynolds told this masthead.

"I love the game of rugby league, and I love trying to break teams down and help young players understand the game a bit better, while allowing them to use their natural abilities as well.

"I know I'm not getting any younger, but I have the knowledge to help young playmakers along and progress their careers, which is something I am passionate about and excited about for the future."

Playing for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Brisbane Broncos, Reynolds reveals that working as a specialist halves coach is part of his ambitions to be an NRL coach one day.

He has been coached by Wayne Bennett and Michael Maguire, as well as Kevin Walters and Laurie Daley.

The current Broncos halfback also had a mentor in Willie Peters, who went to coach Hull KR before signing on as the PNG Chiefs coach.

"I've had a few great coaches in my career," said Reynolds.

"I've learned how they have approached the game.

"If I can take bits and pieces out of each and every one of them, I've learnt a hell of a lot in terms of works and doesn't work.

"You can use that to your ability, a bit like Kieran Foran right now.

"Kieran has experienced that side of things himself, and he has transitioned well as an NRL coach.

"He gives someone like me, who is aspiring to be a coach one day, a bit of hope."

The Broncos defeated the Penrith Panthers 14-12 on Thursday night, and their mission to win the rest of their games continues in Round 21 when they play the North Queensland Cowboys next Saturday night.