New Zealand Warriors outside back Adam Pompey will be unavailable for the next two weeks after being found guilty of Grade 2 dangerous contact at the NRL judiciary.\n\nThe outside back was hit with the surprise charge on Monday morning after being ruled to have raised a knee at Cronulla Sharks second-rower Briton Nikora during the second half of Sunday afternoon's clash in the Shire.\n\nThe incident went unpenalised and unreported during the game, but with Nikora reeling out of the tackle, the match review committee picked up the offence.\n\nPompey attended the judiciary on Tuesday evening in the hope of receiving a downgrade, which would have meant a fine only and being cleared to play this weekend when the Warriors clash with the Melbourne Storm in the Victorian capital.\n\nInstead, he was found guilty in Tuesday night's hearing and will instead miss the game with the Storm, as well as next weekend's clash with the Gold Coast Titans, before being eligible to return in the Anzac Day clash against the Dolphins in Wellington during Round 8.\n\nPompey was named in the centres for this week's clash with the Storm, but will now need to be replaced, with the Warriors likely to pick either Alofiana Khan-Pereira or Ali Leiataua who were both named in the extended squad.\n\nLeiataua is an out and out centre, while picking Khan-Pereira would likely see Roger Tuivasa-Sheck move into the centres to allow the former Titan and try-scoring machine to make his club debut on the wing.