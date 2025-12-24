Former Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs forward Adam Elliott has revealed he wants to have a new contract signed by the end of the year.

The forward, speaking on SEN Radio, confirmed he had no news to break, but said there was movement with clus, and that he wants to have it sorted quickly.

"Not really. There probably isn't enough for me to break, I don't think at the moment, but we are definitely working hard," Elliott said.

"I've been on the phone to my manager earlier and on the weekend, and I'm waiting to get a call from him to hopefully get a little bit of information about some movement.

"Ideally, I would have loved to have had it all sorted by now, but we are in agreement that we want to put the foot down now and get it done before Day 1 of 2026 because I want to hit the ground running.

"I've been trying to stay fit, training hard, but I've also been playing a fair bit of stay-at-home dad.

"I'm pretty keen to get back and get into pre-season, and I'm going to be in new colours wherever I land, so looking forward to getting that sorted in the next few weeks and hitting the ground running."

The lock forward has been a strong performer for Newcastle in recent times, but was not offered a new deal by the club as Justin Holbrook looks to rebuild a roster from the ground up heading into 2026.

Elliott has been linked to the Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs, with some suggestions the Dragons could be favourites for his signature after missing out on a slew of big names in the forwards over the last 12 months.

Elliott, who debuted for the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2016, has played 173 NRL games to date.