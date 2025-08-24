Wests Tigers star Adam Doueihi has been rushed to hospital, following a disastrous hit in Sunday's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Doueihi was attempting to make a tackle on Jason Taumalolo, before ultimately colliding awkwardly with the rampaging front rower.

He stayed on the ground for a while, before medical staff helped him off the field.

Originally taken to the sheds for a Head Injury Assessment, Doueihi was soon diagnosed with a Category Two head knock, which would have allowed him to return to play.

This notion was soon dismissed however, after it was revealed on Fox League that the 27-year-old had suffered fractures around his eye socket and cheekbone.

He has since been rushed to hospital, where doctors will assess the extent of his injuries.

More details to come.

