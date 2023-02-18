Adam Doueihi re-signed with the Wests Tigers on a one-year deal earlier this week, raising questions over the five-eighth's long-term future at the club.

However, ask Adam, and he isn't planning on hitting the exit doors anytime soon.

Tim Sheens has taken the reins on a two-year deal before handing over to Benji Marshall in 2025, meaning Marshall will likely have his hands all over the club's recruitment next year, when Doueihi will be off-contract again.

The impact of Sheens, Marshall and fellow assistant Robbie Farah has revitalised the side and brought a newfound energy to the squad, and Doueihi is loving what he sees.

“Benji has been really good for me personally – just giving me tips on the side,” Doueihi told The Daily Telegraph.

“He has told me he wants me here long term. I played with Benji and obviously worked alongside him a few years ago.

“I guess he knows my game and I feel as though he appreciates that. So fingers crossed I can have a good year this year and I wanted to back myself to push for a long-term contract.”

A few rival clubs have been sniffing around the Lebanese international half, however despite opportunities elsewhere, Doueihi never considered walking out on the club.

“I am a local junior and I genuinely do have a connection to the club,” Doueihi said.

“I live five minutes away from training and I have always been a Tiger fan. Plus I am playing my preferred position in the six spot.

“I enjoy the group, I have enjoyed being coached under Benji, Tim and Robbie so far. I don't know – I just feel comfortable here.

“I am enjoying it and I genuinely feel success isn't far off. I am really happy with how the club recruited this off-season.

“I feel as though it has been the best recruitment the club has done in a few years, since I have been at the club.

“As I said, I have formed a close relationship with a lot of boys in the team and I feel as though we can cause a lot of damage the year.”

Doueihi will line-up on Sunday in the Tigers' final trial, however will be without half their spine in Luke Brooks and Apisai Koroisau due to calf complaints.

Despite the injuries, neither are expected to miss the season opener against the Gold Coast in a fortnight's time.