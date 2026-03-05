Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has moved to shut down yet another rumour surrounding star Matt Burton.\n\nFresh off playing in a victory against the St George Illawarra Dragons to open the blue and white's 2026 campaign, Burton's name has been linked repeatedly to the Parramatta Eels in a move that would see star winger Zac Lomax go the other way.\n\nLomax is, under the terms of his release with the blue and gold, unable to play for another club until at least 2028 without the prior written consent of Parramatta.\n\nIt means the former Dragon and representative star's future is in limbo for the time being, with his case in the Supreme Court being settled earlier this week.\n\nBut asked on social media whether a swap deal for Lomax and Burton could be on, Gould replied with two words.\n\n"Absolutely ridiculous," the director of football wrote.\n\nIt appears to pour cold water on any chance of the move happening, although it's unlikely to stop the chatter.\n\nThe Eels, in a statement released after the supreme court settlement, said they were still open to working with Lomax on finding him an alternative to continue his career, providing the move has value to Parramatta's football program.\n\nBurton would ultimately do just that.\n\nJonah Pezet has signed on for a single year with the blue and gold, but will be in Brisbane by the start of 2027, which could pave the way for Burton to join Mitchell Moses in a high powered halves pairing, although Parramatta do have youngsters on the way through.\n\nLomax is the type of player who could make sense at Belmore too. He would simply take Burton's salary, but would also provide another option in the outside backs where the Bulldogs aren't short, but could be looking for an upgrade.\n\nThe wing is hardly the most pressing need for the Bulldogs, but with Connor Tracey no guarantee to be at the club beyond the end of his current deal which expires this year, there is also a theory that either Lomax or Stephen Crichton could play at fullback.\n\nLomax's management have been fairly adamant that the reason he originally left the Dragons was that he was promised the number one role before he ultimately found himself on the wing in Shane Flanagan's system.