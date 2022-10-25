NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has once again commented on the avenues the game can pursue to grow overseas, with a match in the United States and a return of the rugby league Ashes series being two of the main ideas.

His renewed comments come after the news that he and ARLC boss Peter V'landys are joining the International Rugby League's board of directors, a move that could see the NRL gain more sway in the international game.

With the NRL currently involved in negotiations with the RLPA regarding a new collective bargaining agreement and the 2023 draw just weeks away, Abdo believes such international incentives could prove attractive to current players, especially the chance to grow the game in the land of opportunity.

“We are absolutely looking at it,” Abdo told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Growth in the game in America is real for us, we believe rugby league is the best professional sport on the planet and an opportunity to take that to a market like America is enticing for us.

“We will be looking at that and working hard on making that happen over the long term. It's certainly a consideration for the draw for next year.”

The potential game would be an official NRL match rather than an exhibition, and it was thought the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with owner Russell Crowe, would be the face of the endeavour; however, they have since withdrawn.

Only the Manly Sea Eagles remain attached to the concept - with similar Hollywood star support from Hugh Jackman - but the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm are also considering taking part.

“We're working as quickly as we can to get into position to have that certainty and plan,” Abdo continued.

“It's a long-term plan and the commission want to see it from all angles. We're looking at the west coast (of America) because the time zone and the weather is important, not too hot and not too cold.

“Broadcasting back into Australia in peak time zones for our fans here is important, as is the wellbeing and turnaround for the two teams with their travel.

“All that means is we're looking at the west coast, but which stadiums and which city remains a work in progress.”

Mal Meninga has meanwhile called for the Rugby League Ashes to resume for the first time since 2003.

Abdo was less direct in saying this would happen but redoubled his commitment to the international game.

“The commission is right behind international football. We've been working with the clubs and the players recently on how that can work,” Abdo said.

“Creating a dedicated international window in October-November is critical to that – the right amount of content in the right markets.

“We want to foster what we see in the southern hemisphere a great opportunity to connect with communities across Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and PNG.

“Our focus is on how we foster rugby league in this part of the world. Obviously, we want to see rugby league thrive in the northern hemisphere, England and France and surrounding countries. A tour is a possibility and all of that is going around what the next five years looks like.”