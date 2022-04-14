Storm star Christian Welch has opened up on his thoughts for a potential NRL player-loan system, stating that the system would help solve potential "contract dramas" exacerbated by the presence of a new 17th team.

Welch, who has played all of his 118 games at the Melbourne Storm, discussed the potential system in a column with CODE Sports, illustrating how something often seen abroad in competitions like the English Premier League would benefit the NRL.

"One of rugby league’s biggest issues is around the current contracting system. If a club or player is unhappy with performance or conditions, the remedy is for one party to force the issue, break the contract and the player moves elsewhere" Welch wrote.

"It’s ugly, unsustainable and short-changes fans.

"I think a loan system provides a better alternative to breaking contracts, improves opportunities for not only younger talent but also experienced veterans, and creates more competitive balance across the competition.

"A loan system offers a solution to those ugly scenes where a player agitates to get out of a club, or a club tries to force them out by playing them in reserve grade or undermining them. Supporters detest the negativity involved in these fights and players, managers, coaches and clubs all come out the worse for it."

Former Wests Tiger Josh Reynolds was named as one of the potential beneficiaries of the system, had it been in place years ago according to Welch.

"He was on big money and playing off the bench or struggling to get game time at Wests Tigers. If he had been loaned out to a team that could have used him, the Tigers could have eased the burden on their salary cap, Josh would have had game time and another club would have gained an experienced playmaker" Welch wrote.

Welch outlined the pros of such a system, with talent development, financial rewards and renewed interest from fans all making his list. On the flip side, the 27-year-old identified self-interest, favouritism and salary cap workarounds as potential issues should such a system be implemented.

The loan system was seen in action back in 2020 when teams, particularly the New Zealand Warriors, were stuck in a biosecurity bubble. At that time no reserve competitions were active, meaning that players not in the first grade side had no game time opportunities.

"Contract reform has been a talking point in rugby league for several years now and there’s simply not going to be a system that pleases everyone or works perfectly every single time" Welch wrote.

"But given the benefits I can see for all of the game’s stakeholders, limiting negative intra-club disagreements and the flexibility it offers clubs and players, a loan system is my answer."