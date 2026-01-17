The NRL has a trend when it comes to the top eight each season.

For the last four seasons, three teams in, and three teams out has been the way of the rugby league world.

Starting with the 2022 season, there have been three new clubs into the eight, and three from the previous season missing out.

2022

In: North Queensland Cowboys, Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks

Out: Gold Coast Titans, Manly Sea Eagles, Newcastle Knights

2023

In: Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights, New Zealand Warriors

Out: South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys

2024

In: Canterbury Bulldogs, North Queensland Cowboys, Manly Sea Eagles

Out: Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors

2025

In: Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors

Out: North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles

That then begs the question.

Which teams will move into the eight from outside, and which will fall from inside to outside in 2026.

Here are the picks.