Despite languishing in the NSW Cup for the majority of the season, Lachlan Ilias could soon find himself starting in the NRL again.

Just not at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Despite only being one year into a two-year deal, the halfback and the club are set to sever ties, bringing an end to a dismal arrangement for both parties.

It was reported by News Corp in early October that Ilias had held preliminary discussions with the Gold Coast Titans, but the club were also looking at the idea of signing Jackson Hastings to fill the void of Kieran Foran with a more experienced half.

The Mole has now reported, though, that the club has decided to ramp up its pursuit of Ilias, with a deal close to being completed in the coming days.

The 25-year-old only made seven first grade appearances during his time at the Dragons, but found his form after being dropped to reserve grade, guiding the NSW Cup team to the grand final.

Yet with the arrival of Daniel Atkinson in 2026, Ilias would be seemingly demoted to the third-choice halfback, ultimately still behind Kyle Flanagan in the pecking order.

However, even with a move to the Titans, Ilias wouldn't be the first-choice halfback and would play as a five-eighth instead, with Jayden Campbell seen as the club's long-term choice at seven.

Although for a player who has been stuck plying his trade in reserve grade, it won't matter to Ilias which jersey he wears, as long as it's in first grade.