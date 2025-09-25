The Cronulla Sharks have powered their way into a preliminary final against the Melbourne Storm, and while many would argue their season to be a success already, the 2016 premiers are looking to return to the Grand Final for the first time in nine years.

If they are to make it to the 'Big Dance,' it'll be off the back of their marquee halfback Nicho Hynes, who has revealed some insight into what he believes his former side will be preparing for him this weekend.

In his analysis, he identified opposing halfback Jahrome Hughes as a key part of the Storm's game plan.

"I know exactly what they'd be doing; making me make 50 tackles, so hopefully [Hughes is] ready to do that," Hynes told the media.

He went on to reveal that Hughes informed him of his pending return from injury weeks ago, although the Storm star likely didn't expect to be facing off against Hynes in his comeback match.

"We were actually talking a couple of weeks ago, and he gave me a little hint that he was probably gonna be right for the prelim," he said.

After suffering a dislocated shoulder in Round 21 and then injuring his arm in his initial comeback in Round 27, Hughes is due to return to this Storm outfit, striking fear in every Sharks fan's heart.

While he admitted he is still quite close with many of his former Storm teammates, Hynes has assured fans it's business as usual this weekend.

"I've still got a lot of best mates over there. I still keep in contact with a lot of them - obviously not this week though," Hynes said

"It is an awkward situation because Harry and I do talk pretty regularly."

"He's got the wood over me the majority of the time, [and] I think I've only beaten him once."

"Hopefully he's the one who is gonna be sad and I'll be the happy one."

The Storm will host the Sharks on Friday night, with both sides looking to secure their spot in next week's Grand Final.