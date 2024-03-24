The UFC and the Manly Sea Eagles are set to enter discussions next month regarding the transformation of Brookvale Oval, (4 Pines Park) into a cutting-edge, multipurpose stadium with a roof – a potential home base for both entities.

The meeting aims to initiate talks aimed at revitalising the aging venue into a modern enclosed facility. Drawing inspiration from successful ventures in countries like the US, Mexico, and China, the UFC is eager to replicate their blueprint by establishing a shared training base for their fighters.

Peter Kloczko, the UFC's Vice President for Australia & New Zealand, is keen to explore collaboration with the Sea Eagles, stating, "We are building a solid partnership with the NRL...This could be one of them."

Potential exists for hosting UFC events and training camps, as well as NRL, rugby and soccer matches at the (proposed) 25,000 to 30,000 capacity stadium.

For the Sea Eagles, the prospect of collaborating with the UFC presents an enticing opportunity amid frustrations over delays in securing funding for stadium renovations. Tony Mestrov, the club's CEO, noted the potential benefits of hosting the UFC at 4 Pines Park.

The relationship between Manly and the UFC has been solidified through previous collaborations, including the Sea Eagles' training sessions at the UFC's facilities in Las Vegas to kickstart the NRL season.

As discussions unfold, both parties are poised to explore avenues for collaboration that could reshape the landscape of sports facilities in Sydney and provide exciting opportunities for fans and athletes alike.