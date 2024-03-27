The Gold Coast Titans have announced that 22 players of their Future Titans program have been selected for the annual upcoming QSSRL state carnival in May.

The competition will take place from May 18-21 and feature some of the best players in the Under-15s and Open categories.

The Titans boast some of the best Under-19s players - who will feature in the carnival's Open category - after recently defeating the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights juniors earlier in the year.

“We are extremely pleased to have 22 of our Future Titans selected for the upcoming Queensland State Carnival which will be held right here on the Gold Coast,” Pathways manager Paul Stephenson said via the club's website.

“It's a testament to our junior programs which continues to grow year-on-year as a genuine pathway to the NRL and we are proud to maintain a strong relationship with schoolboy rugby league from Logan to Lismore to help foster our talent.

“A big highlight for us is having two thirds of the South Coast Opens team as Titans-contracted players, with another four players selected to represent neighbouring regions.

"These players were an integral part of our recent trial success again South Sydney, Penrith and Newcastle and their selection is a huge reward for their hard work and dedication over the pre-season.

“We are also immensely proud to have six contracted Under 15s selected to feature in the upcoming carnival, which is a huge indication of the immense young talent we have on the Gold Coast and part of the Future Titans program.”

QSSRL Carnival Players Selected

Under-15s: Fynn Laffranchi (South Coast), Murphy Phillips (South Coast), Lewis McDermid (South Coast), Leo Briggs (Met West), Roy Collins-Sio (Met East), Brooklyn Campbell (Darling Downs)

Opens: Sam Stephenson (South Coast), Zane Harrison (South Coast), Ray Puru (South Coast), Cooper bai (South Coast), Oscar Laffranchi (South Coast), Kaleb Smith (South Coast), Jai Bilish (South Coast), Zac Kumbamong (South Coast), Jack Schmidt (South Coast), Nelson Makaafi (South Coast), Sunny Kama (South Coast), Anton Whaiapu (South Coast), Taylan To'a (Met East), Javon Andrews (Met East), Majah Peachey (Met East), Bodhi Sharpley (Darling Downs)