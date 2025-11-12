The 2026 Magic Round schedule and fixtures have been confirmed for both the NRL and NRLW competitions.

Returning to Brisbane, the NRL Magic Round will take place during Round 11 of the 2026 NRL season and will feature all eight matches and the final Women's State of Origin match over the course of four days from May 14-17.

Meanwhile, the NRLW Magic Round will take place at the beginning of August, in Round 5 of the competition, at Geohex Park in Wagga Wagga.

NRL Magic Round (Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium)

Thursday 14 May

Women's State of Origin Game 3

Friday 15 May

Sharks vs Bulldogs (18:00 AEST)

Rabbitohs vs Dolphins (20:00 AEST)

Saturday 16 May

Tigers vs Sea Eagles (15:00 AEST)

Roosters vs Cowboys (17:30 AEST)

Eels vs Storm (19:45 AEST)

Sunday 17 May

Titans vs Knights (14:00 AEST)

Warriors vs Broncos (16:00 AEST)

Panthers vs Dragons (18:25 AEST)

NRLW Magic Round (Wagga Wagga - Geohex Park)

Saturday 1 August

Sharks vs Tigers (12:00 AEST)

Dragons vs Roosters (14:15 AEST)

Raiders vs Cowboys (16:15 AEST)

Sunday 2 August

Bulldogs vs Broncos (12:00 AEST)

Warriors vs Titans (13:45 AEST)

Eels vs Knights (16:00 AEST)