The 2025 NRL regular season is over, with James Tedesco crowned the champion of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP.\r\n\r\nEach game this year, our panel consisting of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor, have cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 model.\r\n\r\nWhile it wasn't close for the top spot as the Sydney Roosters champion number one ran away with the win, there were other positions up for grabs right up until the final weekend.\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, we revealed our top three teams of the season. Now, we can reveal the top 10 players in each position.\r\n\r\nRELATED: Full Zero Tackle NRL MVP leaderboard\r\n\r\nTo qualify, a player must have started more games in the position than any other, or, in the event of being a bench player, be classified as a player within that position.\r\n\r\nWhere a tiebreaker was required, the highest individual round score, or a higher number of 20-vote games, was used.\r\nFullbacks\r\n1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) - 1st place, 266 votes\r\n2. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) - 5th place, 168 votes\r\n3. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys) - 8th place, 158 votes\r\n4. Connor Tracey (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 10th place, 150 votes\r\n5. William Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks) - 11th place, 146 votes\r\n6. Clint Gutherson (St George Illawarra Dragons), 14th place, 140 votes\r\n7. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) - 16th place, 137 votes\r\n8. Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 20th place, 131 votes\r\n9. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles) - 24th place, 125 votes\r\n10. Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels) - 28th place, 119 votes\r\nWingers\r\n1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors) - 6th place, 160 votes\r\n2. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters) - 14th place, 140 votes\r\n3. Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles) - 20th place, 131 votes\r\n4. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 31st place, 113 votes\r\n5. Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels) - 39th place, 101 votes\r\n6. Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels) - 42nd place, 94 votes\r\n7. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm) - 45th place, 89 votes\r\n8. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters) - 58th place, 69 votes\r\n9. Savelio Tamale (Canberra Raiders) - 67th place, 64 votes\r\n10. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers) - 76th place, 57 votes\r\nCentres\r\n1. Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins) - 4th place, 169 votes\r\n2. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos) - 38th place, 103 votes\r\n3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 47th place, 88 votes\r\n4. Jaxon Purdue (North Queensland Cowboys) - 50th place, 83 votes\r\n5. Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders) - 55th place, 77 votes\r\n6. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles) - 60th place, 68 votes\r\n7. Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 62nd place, 66 votes\r\n8. Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders) - 62nd place, 66 votes\r\n9. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights) - 69th place, 62 votes\r\n10. Bronson Xerri (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 74th place, 58 votes\r\nFive-eighth\r\n1. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders) - 26th place, 122 votes\r\n2. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) - 26th place, 122 votes\r\n3. Fletcher Sharpe (Newcastle Knights) - 51st place, 82 votes\r\n4. Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 57th place, 71 votes\r\n5. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos) - 62nd place, 66 votes\r\n6. Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins) - 66nd place, 65 votes\r\n7. Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers) - 69th place, 62 votes\r\n8. Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors) - 72nd place, 61 votes\r\n9. Lachlan Galvin (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 72nd place, 61 votes\r\n10. Taylan May (Wests Tigers) - 77nd place, 56 votes\r\nHalfbacks\r\n1. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) - 11th place, 146 votes\r\n2. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins) - 17th place, 135 votes\r\n3. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) - 17th place, 135 votes\r\n4. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles) - 29th place, 117 votes\r\n5. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys) - 30th place, 114 votes\r\n6. Jayden Campbell (Gold Coast Titans) - 45th place, 89 votes\r\n7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm) - 47th place, 88 votes\r\n8. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels) - 52nd place, 79 votes\r\n9. Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders) - 56th place, 72 votes\r\n10. Luke Metcalf (New Zealand Warriors) - 58th place, 69 votes\r\nProps\r\n1. Terrell May (Wests Tigers) - 2nd place, 206 votes\r\n2. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) - 3rd place, 188 votes\r\n3. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders) - 7th place, 159 votes\r\n4. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks) - 8th place, 158 votes\r\n5. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 19th place, 132 votes\r\n6. Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters) - 32nd place, 111 votes\r\n7. Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 60th place, 68 votes\r\n8. Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm) - 74th place, 58 votes\r\n9. Jack Williams (Parramatta Eels) - 88th place, 46 votes\r\n10. Fonua Pole (Wests Tigers) - 95th place, 40 votes\r\nHookers\r\n1. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks) - 23rd place, 130 votes\r\n2. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) - 42nd place, 94 votes\r\n3. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors) - 95th place, 40 votes\r\n4. Bailey Hayward (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 108th place, 34 votes\r\n5. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters) - 127th place, 29 votes\r\n6. Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins) - 129th place, 28 votes\r\n7. Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 136th place, 26 votes\r\n8. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys) - 145th place, 23 votes\r\n9. Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers) - 157th place, 21 votes\r\n10. Jacob Liddle (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 164th place, 20 votes\r\nSecond-rowers\r\n1. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm) - 13th place, 142 votes\r\n2. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders) - 20th place, 131 votes\r\n3. Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 36th place, 106 votes\r\n4. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles) - 49th place, 87 votes\r\n5. Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights) - 79th place, 55 votes\r\n6. Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 80th place, 54 votes\r\n7. Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 85th place, 48 votes\r\n8. Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 99th place, 39 votes\r\n9. Sitili Tupouniua (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 118th place, 31 votes\r\n10. Teig Wilton (Cronulla Sharks) - 118th place, 31 votes\r\nLocks\r\n1. Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors) - 25th place, 123 votes\r\n2. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos) - 35th place, 108 votes\r\n3. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) - 52nd place, 79 votes\r\n4. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers) - 69th place, 62 votes\r\n5. Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders) - 99th place, 39 votes\r\n6. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm) - 139th place, 25 votes\r\n7. Kurt Donoghoe (The Dolphins) - 145th place, 23 votes\r\n8. J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels) - 157th place, 21 votes\r\n9. Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers) - 157th place, 21 votes\r\n10. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters) - 209th place, 12 votes