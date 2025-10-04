The Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos will clash in the 2025 NRL Grand Final, with kick-off set for 7:30pm (AEST) on Sunday, October 5 at Sydney Olympic Park's Accor Stadium.\n\nThis is a full guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV, as well as all the key details you need to know for the clash.\n\nThe Storm and Broncos both made the grand final after winning Week 1 qualifying finals against the Bulldogs and Raiders respectively, before knocking over the Sharks and Panthers last weekend in grand final qualifiers.\n\nHow to watch the NRL Grand Final on TV\nUnlike the remainder of the NRL finals series and regular season, the only way to watch the grand final will be through exclusive rights holders Channel Nine.\n\nTheir coverage will run all day, taking in both the State Championship and NRLW decider before hand.\n\nThey will go away to the news at 6pm, before returning to grand final coverage from 6:30pm (AEDT) on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.\n\nFox Sports do have replay rights to show the men's game directly after fulltime, while the pay TV channel will also broadcast the two earlier games live.\n\nHow to live stream the NRL Grand Final online\nIf you'd prefer to watch the grand final online, then the only way to live stream it live will be through 9Now, which is Channel Nine's streaming service.\n\nThis is free to use with a valid email address.\n\nFox Sports - through Kayo Sports - will live stream their replay and coverage of the day's earlier games.\n\nKey game information, NRL Grand Final: Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos\nKick-off: Sunday, October 5, 7:30pm (AEDT)\nVenue: Accor Stadium, Homebush\nTV: Live, Channel Nine\nOnline: Live, 9Now\nBetting: Storm $1.78, Broncos $2.08\nHead-to-head record: Played 59, Storm 43, Broncos 15, drawn 1\n\nMatch officials\nReferee: Grant Atkins\nTouch judges: Chris Sutton and Dave Munro\nBunker official: Ashley Klein\n\nTeams\nMelbourne Storm\n1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero \nInterchange: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Alec MacDonald \nReserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Joe Chan 21. Jonah Pezet 22. Sualauvi Faalogo\n\nBrisbane Broncos\n1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan \nInterchange: 14. Ezra Mam 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Xavier Willison 17. Tyson Smoothy \nReserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Jack Gosiewski 20. Ben Talty 21. Selwyn Cobbo 22. Jock Madden