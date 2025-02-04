The SG Ball Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

Back 1 - Canterbury Bulldogs vs Western Suburbs Magpies 2 - Balmain Tigers vs St George Dragons 3 - Manly Sea Eagles vs Central Coast Roosters 4 - North Sydney Bears vs Newcastle Knights 5 - Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 6 - Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels 7 - Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders 8 - Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors Next Canterbury Bulldogs vs Western Suburbs Magpies Canterbury Bulldogs IN: Jaedyn Tuigamala-Nicholas, Harlem Faalafi, Pietro D'Aprile

OUT: Luca Te Awa, Wesley Papalii-Afoa, Coby Pierce 1. Jackson Winnett

2. Harlem Faalafi

3. Braith Sloane

4. Jaedyn Tuigamala-Nicholas

5. James Selesele Peni

6. Chinedu Udeh (c)

7. Feofa'aki Tupouniua

8. Vunivalu Niupalau

9. William Lewis

10. Dallis Taoai

11. Mikal Papalii-Talanai

12. Viliami Mahe

13. Billy Mulheran Interchange

14. Evander Tafua

15. Kanon Phillips

16. Esilome Makaui

17. Pietro D'Aprile Western Suburbs Magpies IN: Yacoub Ali Jida, Ashton Dewanto

OUT: Jordan Truckle, Kingston Finau 1. Thomas Goodfield

2. Joshua Vella

3. Yacoub Ali Jida

4. Elijah Sefo

5. James Lanyon

6. Jhevon Lele

7. Curtis Lakeman

8. Zephaniah Finau

9. Brock Achurch

10. Kye Penfold

11. Andrew Sio

12. Ruben Toga

13. Siotame Havea Jr (c) Interchange

14. Ashton Dewanto

15. Jake Gaffney

16. Jaziyah Taiatu

