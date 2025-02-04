The SG Ball Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Western Suburbs Magpies
IN: Jaedyn Tuigamala-Nicholas, Harlem Faalafi, Pietro D'Aprile
OUT: Luca Te Awa, Wesley Papalii-Afoa, Coby Pierce
1. Jackson Winnett
2. Harlem Faalafi
3. Braith Sloane
4. Jaedyn Tuigamala-Nicholas
5. James Selesele Peni
6. Chinedu Udeh (c)
7. Feofa'aki Tupouniua
8. Vunivalu Niupalau
9. William Lewis
10. Dallis Taoai
11. Mikal Papalii-Talanai
12. Viliami Mahe
13. Billy Mulheran
Interchange
14. Evander Tafua
15. Kanon Phillips
16. Esilome Makaui
17. Pietro D'Aprile
Western Suburbs Magpies
IN: Yacoub Ali Jida, Ashton Dewanto
OUT: Jordan Truckle, Kingston Finau
1. Thomas Goodfield
2. Joshua Vella
3. Yacoub Ali Jida
4. Elijah Sefo
5. James Lanyon
6. Jhevon Lele
7. Curtis Lakeman
8. Zephaniah Finau
9. Brock Achurch
10. Kye Penfold
11. Andrew Sio
12. Ruben Toga
13. Siotame Havea Jr (c)
Interchange
14. Ashton Dewanto
15. Jake Gaffney
16. Jaziyah Taiatu
17. Ashton Chan Sau