The NSW Blues were unsuccessful in claiming the State of Origin shield for a second consecutive year in 2025, but still had impressive individual performances across the park.\r\n\r\nIn an event attended by 500 guests, the Blues held their prestigious award ceremony on Monday night, honouring the hard-working efforts of the players who wore the sky blue this year.\r\n\r\nMultiple awards were handed out throughout the ceremony, with one star taking out the Brad Fittler Medal, an honour that celebrates the best Blues player across the three-game Origin series.\r\n\r\nPenrith Panthers star Brian To'o earned the highly regarded medal for an outstanding display in the Blues jumper in 2025.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_224489" align="alignnone" width="2560"] Brian To'o during Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin match between the NSW Blues and the QLD Marons. (Photo: Joshua Davis)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nNSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden highlighted the significance of the medal, further cementing To'o's incredible performance earlier this season.\r\n\r\n“The Brad Fittler Medal is always a highlight on the NSWRL calendar as it presents us with an opportunity to acknowledge the wonderful contributions that have been made across all our competitions throughout the 2025 season,” Trodden said.\r\n\r\nTo'o crossed the try line on five separate occasions in this year's series, which saw him equal first place on the Blues' all-time try scoring list.\r\n\r\nHe also made seven tackle busts, five line-breaks and averaged 241 run metres.\r\n\r\nSydney Roosters back-rower Olivia Kernick was also awarded for her stellar form, winning her first Origin Player of the Series Award.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_203851" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Olivia Kernick of the Roosters is tackled during the round six NRLW match between Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers at Allianz Stadium, on August 26, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nIn the Blues' 2-1 series, the Dally-M winner scored two tries, made two line breaks, a line-break assist and averaged 148 run metres.\r\n2025 Brad Fittler Award winnersBrad Fittler Medal:Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)\r\n\r\nTrue Blue Award: Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)\r\n\r\nThe Daily Telegraph People's Choice Award: Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)\r\n\r\nNSW Blues Women's State of Origin Player of the Year: Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)\r\n\r\nNSW Blues Women's Award: Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels)\r\n\r\nNSW Under 19s State of Origin Player of the Year: Jacob Halangahu (St George Illawarra Dragons)\r\n\r\nNSW Under 19s Women's State of Origin Player of the Year: Tess McWilliams (Parramatta Eels)\r\n\r\nThe Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Player of the Year: Kalani Going (Warriors)\r\n\r\nHarvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership Player of the Year: Monique Donovan (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)\r\n\r\nJersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year:Preston Conn (Melbourne Storm)\r\n\r\nLeagues Clubs Australia Ron Massey Cup Player of the Year: Joseph Nohra (Wentworthville Magpies), Taniela Lasalo (Hills Bulls)\r\n\r\nSydney Shield Player of the Year: Tallis Brown (Moorebank Rams)\r\n\r\nMen's Country Championship Player of the Year: Jacob Kernick (Northern Rivers Titans)\r\n\r\nWomen's Country Championship Player of the Year: Tiana Anderson (Western Rams)\r\n\r\nTom Nelson Medal for SLE Laurie Daley Cup Player of the Year: Toby Batten (North Coast Bulldogs)\r\n\r\nRon Lanesbury Medal for SLE Andrew Johns Cup Player of the Year: Mason Bartlett (Newcastle Maitland Region Knights)\r\n\r\nGrade Match Official of the Year: Dillan Wells\r\n\r\nJunior Representative Match Official of the Year: Salvatore Marigiliano\r\n\r\nRay Stellar Club Person of the Year:Phil Driscoll OAM (St George Illawarra Dragons)\r\n\r\nGordon Lowrie Memorial Community Volunteer of the Year Award: Dean Bliss (Dungowan RLFC, Northern Region)