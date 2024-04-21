2024 Tarsha Gale Cup Grand Finalists revealed

After nine rounds and two weeks of finals, the 2024 Tarsha Gale Cup Grand Finalists have been revealed as the Illawarra Steelers and Newcastle Knights Think. Is this a bet you really want to place? Set a deposit limit

The two clubs emerged victorious in their respective games on Saturday against the Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Undefeated for the entire season, the Steelers made quick work of the Sharks to reach the final, defeating them 26-4 at Leichhardt Oval.

Mia-Rose Walsh's hattrick saw them run away with the game, while Ella Koster and Darcy Eade would have a try of their own to complete the scoreline.

Led by Ella Koster, the Steelers team consists of future NRLW up-and-coming players such as fullback Herewaka Pohatu, centre Indis Bostock and the halves pairing of Evie McGrath and captain Kasey Reh

They will come up against the Newcastle Knights after they defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs 28-0 at Leichhardt Oval.

From the opening kick-off, the Knights dominated the game in every aspect including on both sides of the field and held the Bulldog to zero points.

Evah McEwen scored a double, while Lilly McNamara contributed 12 points and Evie Jones opened the scoring in the eleventh minute of the match.

Taking on the Steelers, the club will be led by skipper Lilly-Ann White, Kyah Johnston and forwards Elizabeth Montgomery and McEwen.