Mitch Kenny has scored the first try of the 2023 NRL grand final.

The Penrith dummy half was the beneficiary of being in the right place at the right time, with a short drop out ending up in his lap.

The Panthers, who had dominated possession and territory during the opening stretches of the game, found themselves on the attack yet again with a full set from a drop out.

They wouldn't even need a single tackle though. The drop out barely went ten metres, but as Herbie Farnworth batted it back looking for a teammate, it landed in the lap of Kenny who strolled over to score untouched.

Kenny's try, which came in the 19th minute of the game, followed a periof of sustained attack by the Panthers who had other opportunities to score but couldn't find their way over the tryline until the piece of luck revealed itself.

The try was converted, with Penrith taking a 6-0 lead on a warm evening at Homebush.