Paul Momirovski, a former outside back for four different NRL teams and 2021 Grand Final winner, has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Momirovski's professional rugby league career began in 2018 with the Sydney Roosters before being shuffled to numerous teams in Australia and overseas.

This saw him play for the Wests Tigers (2019), Melbourne Storm (2020) and Penrith Panthers (2021) before returning to a second stint with the Roosters between 2022-23.

Playing a total of 60 first-grade matches in the NRL, the one-time Prime Minister's XIII representative last played for the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League competition and FC Lezignan in the French Elite One Championship.

Although he struggled to find his potential throughout his playing career, he won the Grand Final in 2021 with the Panthers and was a member of the Roosters Under-20s Grand Final team in 2016.

“That's a wrap. After years of chasing this dream, it's time to hang it up," Momirovski said on social media, announcing his retirement.

"Grateful for every team that took a chance on me, every teammate I've had, and all the lessons this game taught me. Thanks for the memories.”