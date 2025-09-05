Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas might have his priorities in Brisbane, but in a shock revelation, it has been reported he has held secret talks with the new Saudi Arabian-backed Rugby 360 competition.

The competition, which is yet to be officially launched, will be backed by big money from the oil-rich nation and run at either end of the NRL season, meaning any players who sign on will not be able to play in the NRL.

Haas is the latest big name to be linked with the competition, with reports suggesting he could earn as much as a staggering $2.2 million per season.

News Corp are reporting that he has already had at least one conversation with the competition's bosses about a potential move.

Haas' contract, which expires at the end of 2026, would be a perfect timeline for the 15-man code's newest venture, with it likely to commence in mid-2027 and be launched late next year.

The revelation comes just days after Haas' manager claimed the priority is to re-sign with the Broncos.

"Brisbane is always going to be home for Payne," Ahmad Merhi told AAP Newswire.

"We are in dialogue with Brisbane all the time and have a good relationship with them. Payne is not going anywhere.

"We will get [an extension] done, hopefully, as soon as the season is over. Now he is just focused on the competition.

"He's done a lot for Brisbane, including when they weren't doing well. He's won five Paul Morgan Medals (as player of the year), and his legacy plays a big role in what he does in the future."

The latest reports mean Haas potentially not being signed before November 1 long-term is the least of Brisbane's problems.

No NRL club will be able to match the money on offer from the Saudi Arabian-backed competition.

In the NRL, no player earns more than $1.5 million per season owing to the finances of the game and the size of the salary cap.

The same report indicates that as many as 10 NRL players have already committed to the competition if it does get off the ground, and that number could soon double.

It's unclear exactly which names have committed, but a number have been linked, including Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who has admitted he is interested, alongside Kalyn Ponga and Ryan Papenhuyzen.