The 2026 NRL season kicks off on Sunday, and final ladder predictions are being completed by pundits and fans around the competition.

It's a glorious time of year where everyone is a chance, but in truth, that's not quite correct.

We asked our eight-person team at Zero Tackle for their ladder predictions, and these were the responses.

Lee Addison

1. Sydney Roosters

2. Penrith Panthers

3. Brisbane Broncos

4. Melbourne Storm

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs

6. Cronulla Sharks

7. The Dolphins

8. Canberra Raiders

9. Canterbury Bulldogs

10. North Queensland Cowboys

11. Newcastle Knights

12. Manly Sea Eagles

13. Gold Coast Titans

14. New Zealand Warriors

15. Parramatta Eels

16. Wests Tigers

17. St George Illawarra Dragons

At the top end of town, I've got the Roosters surging to claim the minor premiership ahead of usual suspects the Panthers and Broncos, with the Melbourne Storm rounding out the top four.

The Rabbitohs and Dolphins will surge into the top eight, while the Sharks and Raiders will stay put, with the Bulldogs just missing out.

The Dragons will slump to the spoon, while the Warriors will go backwards.

Kye Ferreira

1. Brisbane Broncos

2. Penrith Panthers

3. Cronulla Sharks

4. Melbourne Storm

5. Canterbury Bulldogs

6. Sydney Roosters

7. Dolphins

8. Parramatta Eels

9. Canberra Raiders

10. Wests Tigers

11. St George Illawarra Dragons

12. South Sydney Rabbitohs

13. North Queensland Cowboys

14. New Zealand Warriors

15. Gold Coast Titans

16. Newcastle Knights

17. Manly Sea Eagles

Without Jamal Fogarty and assuming the Raiders can't replicate the service from halfback Ethan Sanders, the Raiders could have the biggest dip going from a minor premiership to missing the eight. They can be sneaky around the bottom end of the top eight, but there would be a lot riding on the young talent Canberra have been recruiting to keep them there.

Top five could be similar to last season, swapping Cronulla and the Bulldogs due to the consistency and quality of performances in the halves that the Bulldogs haven't produced given it's a new combination in Belmore.

The Dolphins and Eels talent pool are too good to not be in the eight, having the most talent upgrades in their roster across the league in the off-season, and the Eels playing group under Ryles have clarity around their roles and what it takes to win games.

While there could be shuffling and competition for the last two spots in the top 8 to as low as 13th, Manly are a Tom Trbojevic injury away from their season derailing again and even with Jamal Fogarty being a reliable player, the Sea Eagles are a team that should be desperate for a rebuild and change of direction.

Aden McGovern

1. Cronulla Sharks

2. Canterbury Bulldogs

3. Brisbane Broncos

4. Penrith Panthers

5. The Dolphins

6. Melbourne Storm

7. New Zealand Warriors

8. Parramatta Eels

9. Canberra Raiders

10. Sydney Roosters

11. South Sydney Rabbitohs

12. Wests Tigers

13. Gold Coast Titans

14. Newcastle Knights

15. Manly Sea Eagles

16. St George Illawarra Dragons

17. North Queensland Cowboys

2026 will be the year it clicks for the Cronulla Sharks, fixing their 2025 away day woes to match their home game record, catapulting them to the top of the ladder. Not far behind will be the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos and Penrith Panthers, all formidable outfits that show no signs of regressing from their respective performances last year.

The next big jump will be the Dolphins. With Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow moving to centre to accommodate Trai Fuller at fullback, the side's backline will become much more dangerous. Plus, expect Isayia Katoa to go to an even higher level with another pre-under his belt. The Melbourne Storm will regress, not as much as everyone believes, but the loss of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Grant Anderson and Eliesa Katoa will be noticeable and impactful.

The New Zealand Warriors will remain in the top eight with Luke Metcalfe set to be a man on a mission this season after a season-ending injury cruelled the Warriors premiership hopes and his own Dally M aspirations.

Rounding out the top eight, in what could be the story of the season, will be the Parramatta Eels. They looked a different team at the back end of last season, winning five from their final seven matches, even knocking off the eventual premiers. Jason Ryles will have them in another gear this season, and Jonah Pezet's arrival will be a massive boost.

Sitting just outside the top eight will be the Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers, the latter two set to improve tremendously on their 2025 seasons. As for the Raiders, back to back losses in the finals is telling, despite a tremendous regular season, but the loss of Jamal Fogarty may be too much to bear for Ricky Stuart's side.

Further down the ladder lie the Gold Coast Titans, Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea-Eagles. The Titans and Knights, with their new coaches, will lift slightly, but not tremendously. As for Manly, they'll regress, having relied on Daly Cherry-Evans for too many years.

As for the two sides languishing at the bottom, the St George Illawarra Dragons, on paper, are not a team that should finish 16th. However, Clint Gutherson showed some serious signs of ageing as the 2025 season progressed, as did Damien Cook, with his attacking numbers down across the board.

But, by the skin of their teeth, the Dragons will avoid the wooden spoon with the North Queensland Cowboys set to be the unlucky recipients. Expect Todd Payten to be given a stay of execution early on in the season, but by the time he is let go, it will be too little, too late.

Magdalena Murdoch

1. Brisbane Broncos

2. South Sydney Rabbitohs

3. Penrith Panthers

4. Melbourne Storm

5. Canterbury Bulldogs

6. Sydney Roosters

7. Parramatta Eels

8. Cronulla Sharks

9. The Dolphins

10. Canberra Raiders

11. Wests Tigers

12. North Queensland Cowboys

13. New Zealand Warriors

14. St George Illawarra Dragons

15. Manly Sea Eagles

16. Newcastle Knights

17. Gold Coast Titans

In 2026, South Sydney's lethal left edge and the consistent play of Jye Gray at fullback will bring a new layer to their game. Assuming their team is relatively fit, the Rabbitohs could become the most exciting attacking side in 2026.

Brisbane will continue their rise, maintaining the core of last season's successful squad. Their forward pack and experienced spine in particular putting them into the top four.

Under the coaching of Maguire, Walsh is set to reach new heights, with Maguire's firm focus on discipline expected to tighten up his game. Penrith will remain a powerhouse, their side has stayed essentially unchanged and young centre Casey McLean is gearing up for another breakout season.

However the opposite has applied to the Storm, who have had a shake up of their team in the off season. While I still believe they are comfortable in the top half of the ladder, they aren't guaranteed a grand final appearance.

Blake Steep will be a breakout star for the Roosters. If the rookie can squeeze his way into lock at the start of the season due to a re-shuffle amidst Reece Robson's injury, coach Robinson will have no choice but to keep him consistently in the middle rotation. Despite individual success set for the playing group, there are still question marks surrounding how Walker and DCE will gel in the halves.

The Eels' youthful spine looks ready to push for a top 8 finish or even higher if Moses stays available. Meanwhile, the Tigers could narrowly miss the 8 but are capable of upsetting higher-ranked teams with Terrell May on the verge of a career defining season in the middle.

On the other hand, Manly may struggle with their new spine and halves pairing of Brooks and Fogarty. After the performance in the trials, it is likely the spine could alternate throughout the year with young gun Joey Walsh vying for a look in.

The Knights could follow suit with an inconsistent spine, however if Holbrook makes a decision to keep his choice unchanged, they could narrowly avoid back to back wooden spoons. Although the Titans have made improvements amongst their club and culture, it will still be at least two years until they are finals contenders or away from the bottom of the ladder.

Dan Nichols

1. Brisbane Broncos

2. Penrith Panthers

3. Melbourne Storm

4. Cronulla Sharks

5. Canterbury Bulldogs

6. Sydney Roosters

7. The Dolphins

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs

9. Canberra Raiders

10. New Zealand Warriors

11. Parramatta Eels

12. Wests Tigers

13. Gold Coast Titans

14. Newcastle Knights

15. Manly Sea Eagles

16. St George Illawarra Dragons

17. North Queensland Cowboys

It will be tough for Canberra to repeat their 2025 heroics and I have them just missing the eight. The Warriors will join them in missing the eight. Their halves stocks are depleted and Luke Metcalf won't be back until Round Seven.

Penrith will return to the Top Four. Even if Cleary is suspended, they can't start as slowly as last year. The Sharks and Bulldogs will be in a shootout for fourth spot. The much talked about fall from grace for the Storm will have to wait another year, at least.

The Dolphins will finally play a Finals game this year. Souths have to have endured all of their bad luck. If they stay somewhat fit, they can pip the Raiders, Warriors and Eels for eighth.

The Cowboys, Dragons and Manly all look like spoon candidates, which means one will likely finish top four. Newcastle and the Titans look far better this year but still won't threaten finals.

Darren Parkin

1. Penrith Panthers

2. Sydney Roosters

3. Brisbane Broncos

4. Melbourne Storm

5. Canterbury Bulldogs

6. The Dolphins

7. Canberra Raiders

8. Cronulla Sharks

9. New Zealand Warriors

10. South Sydney Rabbitohs

11. Parramatta Eels

12. Wests Tigers

13. Manly Sea Eagles

14. St George Illawarra Dragons

15. Gold Coast Titans

16. North Queensland Cowboys

17. Newcastle Knights

Every year since 2002 has seen at least two changes to the previous season's top 8. This year I'm only tipping 1, but we could see another if the Bunnies or Eels find their level, or the Sea Eagles find some consistency.

The Dolphins should be primed for a maiden finals appearance as the highest scoring team in the competition. If they can close the gap between their best and worst, they can actually do a fair bit of damage at the pointy end.

The Raiders, Bulldogs, Warriors and Sharks all have to overcome a few hurdles or questions to remain in the hunt.

Scott Pryde

1. Penrith Panthers

2. Sydney Roosters

3. Brisbane Broncos

4. The Dolphins

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs

6. Melbourne Storm

7. Cronulla Sharks

8. Parramatta Eels

9. New Zealand Warriors

10. Canterbury Bulldogs

11. Canberra Raiders

12. Wests Tigers

13. St George Illawarra Dragons

14. Gold Coast Titans

15. Manly Sea Eagles

16. North Queensland Cowboys

17. Newcastle Knights

I have big changes to this year's top eight, with the Dolphins, Rabbitohs and Eels all going in. Two of last year's top four, the Bulldogs and Raiders, miss out for mine, and so to do the Warriors who may struggle to recover from a tough opening.

In addition, the Dolphins and Roosters I have sliding up into the top four, while the Storm will shuffle down the pecking order a little, but still be a threat come September.

The Panthers should rise back to the top after the second half of their 2025 season, while I've got the Roosters pushing them all the way. What happens to Cronulla will be intriguing, while it might be fairly status quo at the very bottom.

Leo Twemlow

1. Brisbane Broncos

2. Penrith Panthers

3. The Dolphins

4. South Sydney Rabbitohs

5. Sydney Roosters

6. Parramatta Eels

7. Canterbury Bulldogs

8. Wests Tigers

9. Cronulla Sharks

10. Melbourne Storm

11. Canberra Raiders

12. Manly Sea Eagles

13. New Zealand Warriors

14. Gold Coast Titans

15. North Queensland Cowboys

16. Newcastle Knights

17. St George Illawarra Dragons

The 2026 NRL season will finish with a few bombshells. The biggest of them all, coming with Melbourne Storm missing the eight. In what feels like a first time in forever, I believe the Storm don't have the pack up front to compete with any of the top 4.

Although they have a world-class spine, it's hard to give them time and space if your forward pack is being dominated in the ruck. I think they start slow, with Coates out for the first third of the season, but they build in the backend of the year, but come up short.

The Broncos will go back-to-back, in what is essentially the same side as last year, minus a few depth players and Kobe Hetherington, who departed; they will excel with Reece Walsh hitting his peak during the season.

In what is a last hurrah for Reynolds, Haas, and potentially Hunt, the Broncos will get going in an all-out warfare to keep the trophy at Red Hill.

Lastly, the Dragons will finish with the dreaded spoon. A great crop of young forwards will see them be competitive next year, but for now, while they are still developing, they won't have the strike to keep up with the rest of the competition. With discussions around the best halves pairing moving forward constantly being raised due to performance, it will take them time to gel to strike the right combination. 2027 will be a much better campaign for them.