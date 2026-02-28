The NRL season kicks off this afternoon with a double-header in Las Vegas, as a 27-round journey to the finals commences.

With the season knocking, we asked our team at Zero Tackle for their cystal ball predictions, covering everything from the premiers to the biggest surprises and disappointments.

Here were the responses.

Lee Addison

Premiers: Sydney Roosters

Runners-up: Cronulla Sharks

Minor premiers: Sydney Roosters

Dally M Medal: Dylan Brown

Top point-scorer: Nicho Hynes

Top try-scorer: Brian To'o

Biggest surprise: Ativalu Lisati

Biggest disappointment: Wests Tigers

Breakout star: Mitchell Woods

Kye Ferreira

Premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Medal: Payne Haas

Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Biggest surprise: Parramatta Eels

Biggest disappointment: Manly Sea Eagles

Breakout star: Sua Fa'alogo

Aden McGovern

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Canterbury Bulldogs

Minor premiers: Cronulla Sharks

Dally M Medal: Isaiya Katoa

Top point-scorer: Stephen Crichton

Top try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks

Biggest disappointment: Manly Sea Eagles

Breakout star: Trai Fuller

Magdalena Murdoch

Premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Runners-up: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Minor premiers: Penrith Panthers

Dally M Medal: Mitchell Moses

Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Biggest surprise: The Dolphins

Biggest disappointment: Manly Sea Eagles

Breakout star: Blake Steep

Dan Nichols

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners-up: Brisbane Broncos

Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Medal: Mitchell Moses

Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Top try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Biggest surprise: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders

Breakout star: Jesse Colquhoun

Darren Parkin

Premiers: Sydney Roosters

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Minor premiers: Penrith Panthers

Dally M Medal: Reece Walsh

Top point-scorer: Casey McLean

Top try-scorer: Sam Walker

Biggest surprise: Anthony Seibold sacked by Round 10

Biggest disappointment: North Queensland Cowboys

Breakout star: Heamasi Makasini

Scott Pryde

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters

Minor premiers: Penrith Panthers

Dally M Medal: Isaiya Katoa

Top point-scorer: Sam Walker

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Biggest surprise: The Dolphins

Biggest disappointment: North Queensland Cowboys

Breakout star: Heamasi Makasini

Leo Twemlow

Premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Minor premiers: Sydney Roosters

Dally M Medal: Mitchell Moses

Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako

Top try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Biggest surprise: Parramatta Eels

Biggest disappointment: St George Illawarra Dragons

Breakout star: Heamasi Makasini