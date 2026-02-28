The NRL season kicks off this afternoon with a double-header in Las Vegas, as a 27-round journey to the finals commences.
With the season knocking, we asked our team at Zero Tackle for their cystal ball predictions, covering everything from the premiers to the biggest surprises and disappointments.
Here were the responses.
Lee Addison
Premiers: Sydney Roosters
Runners-up: Cronulla Sharks
Minor premiers: Sydney Roosters
Dally M Medal: Dylan Brown
Top point-scorer: Nicho Hynes
Top try-scorer: Brian To'o
Biggest surprise: Ativalu Lisati
Biggest disappointment: Wests Tigers
Breakout star: Mitchell Woods
Kye Ferreira
Premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Medal: Payne Haas
Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako
Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston
Biggest surprise: Parramatta Eels
Biggest disappointment: Manly Sea Eagles
Breakout star: Sua Fa'alogo
Aden McGovern
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Canterbury Bulldogs
Minor premiers: Cronulla Sharks
Dally M Medal: Isaiya Katoa
Top point-scorer: Stephen Crichton
Top try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks
Biggest disappointment: Manly Sea Eagles
Breakout star: Trai Fuller
Magdalena Murdoch
Premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Runners-up: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Minor premiers: Penrith Panthers
Dally M Medal: Mitchell Moses
Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako
Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston
Biggest surprise: The Dolphins
Biggest disappointment: Manly Sea Eagles
Breakout star: Blake Steep
Dan Nichols
Premiers: Melbourne Storm
Runners-up: Brisbane Broncos
Minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Medal: Mitchell Moses
Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako
Top try-scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase
Biggest surprise: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders
Breakout star: Jesse Colquhoun
Darren Parkin
Premiers: Sydney Roosters
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Minor premiers: Penrith Panthers
Dally M Medal: Reece Walsh
Top point-scorer: Casey McLean
Top try-scorer: Sam Walker
Biggest surprise: Anthony Seibold sacked by Round 10
Biggest disappointment: North Queensland Cowboys
Breakout star: Heamasi Makasini
Scott Pryde
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Sydney Roosters
Minor premiers: Penrith Panthers
Dally M Medal: Isaiya Katoa
Top point-scorer: Sam Walker
Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston
Biggest surprise: The Dolphins
Biggest disappointment: North Queensland Cowboys
Breakout star: Heamasi Makasini
Leo Twemlow
Premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Minor premiers: Sydney Roosters
Dally M Medal: Mitchell Moses
Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako
Top try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Biggest surprise: Parramatta Eels
Biggest disappointment: St George Illawarra Dragons
Breakout star: Heamasi Makasini
