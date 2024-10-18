Kangaroos debutant Zac Lomax is ready to embark on a new chapter in his career, joining Parramatta for the 2025 season after a tumultuous few years with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Fresh off his State of Origin and Australian Test debut, Lomax is eager to take on a leadership role at Parramatta, while still pushing his desire to play centre, the position he feels most confident in.

Lomax's move to Parramatta comes at a time of significant change for the club. The sacking of long-time coach Brad Arthur and the departure of key players like Reagan Campbell-Gillard have left the Eels in a rebuilding phase.

Lomax, speaking with SMH, has identified it as a fresh start for him personally, at a club that he's eager to be part of.

“For me, I want to put my best performance in for my country, then I can't wait to get to the Eels. I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.

His connection with incoming coach Jason Ryles is another reason for his optimism.

“Rylesy has kept in touch a fair bit. He's down in Wollongong as well. We've caught up four or five times – I keep in touch with him regularly.”

Despite Parramatta's disappointing 15th-place finish in 2024, Lomax believes in the club's potential for a turnaround.

“The good thing is nobody will give us a chance next year. That gives us a bit of motivation already,” he noted.

“I believe in that roster wholeheartedly, and there are positive signs moving forward.”

Lomax's personal ambitions are clear. After being shifted around the backline at the Dragons and finding arguably career best form on the wing, he's determined to solidify his place at centre for Parramatta.

“I'll be at centre next year, for sure,” Lomax stated with confidence.

“I wanted to go and test myself. It was time for a change. And that change is at Parramatta.”

Reflecting on his time at the Red V, intimated that while he is inclined to do what is best for the club, he will always see centre as his position.

“I was confident coming into this season (2024), and I came in with the mentality of wherever I played, I wanted to nail that position and be the best possible [player] in that position,” he said.

“But I want to play centre.”

The 24-year-old's move to Parramatta also comes amid speculation about Clint Gutherson's future at the club, with reports suggesting the Eels captain might be heading to the Dragons.

Lomax didn't hold back in expressing his admiration for Gutherson.

“I'd love ‘Gutho' to be at Parra, but I also understand Gutho has to do what's best for him – he's been such a great player, and he still is a great player,” he remarked.

“There's talk he might be going to the Dragons. That could be a really good buy for them. Wherever he goes, he will be a good player.”

Lomax's confidence has also earned him praise from Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, who values the young star's self-belief and versatility.

“Zac backs himself, which is what you want in any player – someone who has confidence in their own ability is really important,” Meninga said.

“You need to have goals, and if that's his next challenge, and he grabs it ... I've got no doubts he's talented enough to play anywhere in the backline.”