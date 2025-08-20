The Wests Tigers have rewarded young outside back Tino Tavana with his maiden NRL contract after a stellar 2025 campaign in the NSW Cup and Under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup.

One of the highlights in the lower grades for the Tigers this season, Tavana has been rewarded for his impeccable form with a train-and-trial contract for the 2026 NRL season, which means he will be available for first-grade selection from Round 11.

Starting his journey with the club back in 2021 in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup for the Western Suburbs Magpies, he has already played with several of the best young NRL players and will look to follow in their footsteps.

This was evident when he played a leading role in the Magpies reaching the finals in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup two years later alongside Heath Mason, Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva, all of whom have already made their first-grade debuts.

Primarily used as an outside back, the Samoan-born 20-year-old can also be used at fullback and is known for his incredible aerial ability in mid-air.

“We want to keep seeing talent grow and develop across these sides and provide players with opportunities to progress and have greater involvement with the NRL squad," Wests Tigers Head of Football Matthew Betsey said.

“This is a great opportunity for them to be exposed to an NRL environment across the coming years, a chance I'm sure they're all looking forward to taking with both hands."