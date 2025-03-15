A young Sydney Roosters forward is facing a two-match suspension after he was sin-binned for a high tackle in Friday night's emphatic victory against the Penrith Panthers.

Escorted from the field in the 73rd minute mark, Salesi Foketi has been charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge, which carries a one-match suspension if he takes an early guilty plea or a two-match ban if he decides to contest the decision and is found guilty.

Luckily for Trent Robinson, he will receive both Spencer Leniu (suspension) and Victor Radley (concussion) back for next week's match, meaning Foketi is likely to take the early guilty plea.

Manly Sea Eagles hooker Jazz Tevaga was also charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

However, Tevaga is only facing a $1800 fine for a Contrary Conduct Charge - this could be increased to $2500 if he decides to challenge the decision and is unsuccessful.

Embed from Getty Images