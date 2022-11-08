The Gold Coast Titans have secured the services of a highly rated young outside back, with Canterbury Bulldogs centre Aaron Schoupp informing his Belmore teammates that he's accepted an offer to join the club ahead of the new season before the news was confirmed by the club today.

The move was initially reported yesterday evening by Channel 9 Sports Reporter Danny Weidler.

BREAKING: Hearing Bulldogs centre Aaron Schoupp has today informed his team mates he has accepted an offer to play with the Titans in 2023. Announcements expected tomorrow.@9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) November 8, 2022

Though he was officially contracted at the Bulldogs until the end of 2024, it's been speculated the Bulldogs may have been happy to release Schoupp as they try to put together an offer for Penrith Panthers centre Stephen Crichton, who has long been linked to a move to the club amid rumours he could be offered the starting fullback role.

Schoupp has impressed with his strength and ability since making his debut against the Gold Coast in Round 11, 2021, and his 2022 season saw even more positive development.

The talented 21-year-old scored six tries in 19 appearances, breaking 52 tackles and averaging a solid 128 metres per game as he became a mainstay in the starting side.

Schoupp isn't the only Bulldog headed to Robina, after it was confirmed during the NRL finals that teammate Joe Stimson would also be a Titan in 2023.

They'll join the likes of Kieran Foran and Sam Verrills as a member of the new-look Titans attack as the club seeks to rapidly improve on last year's disappointing 13th-placed finish.

The Bulldogs wished Schoupp well on the next chapter of his NRL journey.

“The Club has agreed to terms with Aaron to grant an immediate release from his contract,” said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Warburton.

“Schoupp has been a positive contributor to the Bulldogs Club both on and off the field and we would like to thank him for his hard work and passion during his time at Belmore.

“We wish Aaron and his family all the best for this next chapter in his career.”