For one reason or another, Super League outside backs have struggled to transition into the NRL in recent years, however Dominic Young is proving there's a secret behind his success.

Young was a force at this year's Rugby League World Cup, notching nine tries in five games for England, including four in the first half against Greece in the pool stages of the tournament.

It was easy to assume the Knights winger would fall into the scrap heap of failed Super League outside backs after his signing was announced, the list growing longer with each coming and going.

Sam Tomkins was the ‘English Billy Slater' before a quiet stint with the New Zealand Warriors, Zac Hardaker went from Man of Steel to Penrith's bench, and Ryan Hall, who's scored 264 tries in 377 Super League games, failed to cross the line once in 11 appearances for the Roosters.

Kallum Watkins, Joe Burgess, the list is growing longer and longer.

It's quite the opposite for the forwards, with the likes of Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, James Graham, Adrian Morley and the Burgess brothers all announcing themselves as individual forces in the NRL.

So what makes Dom different?

The former Huddersfield Giants' winger was joined by Bailey Hodgson in moving to Newcastle ahead of the 2021 season, and while Hodgson hasn't cracked the NRL yet, Young is becoming hot property as the speedster hits the open market.

However, instead of being thrown into the deep end by Newcastle upon arrival, the duo have been eased into the NRL system through the club's reserve grade system - a move paying dividends now for Dominic as his stock continues to rise.

While he managed half a dozen NRL games during his maiden year in Australia, Young spent the majority of 2021 with Newcastle's NSW Cup side, plying his trade as he adapted to the different style of play Down Under compared to the system he debuted through in Huddersfield.

Herbie Farnworth is another, however the Brisbane Broncos' centre never played a game in the Super League, instead moving to Australia when he was 15, and therefore came through the NRL system as any local junior would.

The intense NRL regime is a large reason as to why players who don't set the world on fire in Australia end up excelling in the Super League, the sudden drop in defensive intensity overall thrusting lower caliber players into the limelight.

Brodie Croft went from struggling to get a game with the NRL's wooden spooners to being crowned the Man of Steel this season in the Super League, while in the World Club Challenge, the NRL premiers have come out on top over the Super League premiers in 10 of the last 12 bouts.

It can make joining the NRL a daunting task, as the likes of Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby catch the eyes of Australian fans after strong performances at the World Cup, though the track record for Super League backs in the NRL may make them thing twice before making the leap.