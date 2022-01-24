Young Wests Tigers' player Tukimihia Simpkins has reportedly fronted for questioning with police after fleeing the scene of an accident.

The 20-year-old made his NRL debut off the bench for the Wests Tigers against the Brisbane Broncos in Round 18 of the 2021 season and proceeded to play five of the next six matches before his year was cut short by injury.

An impressive prop, it was thought Simpkins, who hails from Rotorua, would have been among the Tigers first-choice bench this year, however, that has now come under the spotlight.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that he was allegedly driving a vehicle without an licence on Sunday morning, and with multiple passengers, when he lost control and mounted a kerb, crashing into a fence before fleeing the scene of the accident.

It's understood the passengers were members of the Tigers Jersey Flegg squad.

Simpkins then reportedly turned himself into police where he will undergo questioning over the incident.

The Tigers released a club statement saying they are aware of the issue.

"Wests Tigers have been made aware of an incident involving NRL player Tukimihia Simpkins," the statement read.

"The club has alerted the NRL to the matter and will continue to work with the NRL Integrity Unit as needed.

"As this remains an ongoing legal matter, the club will make no further comment at the time."

The former North Queensland Cowboy is on contract with the Tigers for the next two years.