The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed Tallis Duncan has re-signed until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The impressive forward has added two years to his current deal by deciding to re-sign with the now Maroubra-based club, and there is little doubt he will be a key part of the plans for Wayne Bennett over the coming three seasons.

A lock forward who can also line up on the edge, he is the key back-up for captain Cameron Murray, but will also play a role off the bench each week for South Sydney.

“Tallis is one of the new generation of modern-day forwards – tough as nails, agile and adaptable, high energy and big work rate that won't take a backwards step,” the Rabbitohs head of recruitment Mark Ellison said of his re-signing.

“He has played strongly at the NRL level over his first two years playing in the top grade which earned him his first green and gold jersey late in 2024.

“He gives us versatility in our forwards rotation, but most importantly, he has the right attitude and drive to be the best he can be every time he pulls on the Rabbitohs jersey and wants to be a South Sydney player. He made that very clear during our talks about extending his tenure with the Club. South Sydney is where he wants to be."

Duncan, who has played 27 NRL games since debuting in the middle of the 2023 season, said the Rabbitohs feels like home.

“I love this club it feels like it's my home,” Duncan said.

“Everything about this club is special. From the players, the staff, the Members and the fans.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue my NRL career at the Rabbitohs and I don't take the responsibility of representing this club lightly.

“I can't wait to get started this season as I know we're all in for a big few years at South Sydney.”

The forward who played his junior rugby league for the Clovelly Crocodiles, Dungog Warriors and Paddington Colts represented the Prime Minister's XIII in 2024 and was also the club's NSW Cup player of the year in 2023, as well as the Jersey Flegg player of the year for South Sydney in 2022.