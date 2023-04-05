Young Brisbane Broncos outside back Deine Mariner has confirmed his future, signing on with the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

It comes after the Broncos and Dolphins both expressed interest in his services, with the Broncos reportedly lodging a formal complaint against the Dolphins late last year over the poaching raid.

Mariner was already contracted with the Red Hill-based operation until at least the end of next season, but has now added three years to his time as a Bronco on the new deal.

It sets him up as the club's long-term answer to Herbie Farnworth, with the Englishman set to head north to Redcliffe next season alongside teammate prop forward Thomas Flegler, with the duo both signing rich new deals with the NRL's newest team earlier this year.

Mariner, who is rated as one of the best young outside backs in the game, will likely be given the first crack in Farnworth's jersey next season, with the 19-year-old making his NRL debut last year in Round 20 and playing two games.

He has otherwise been a revelation in the QLD Cup playing for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls. Scoring 12 tries in 12 games last year, the centre has started 2023 in reserve grade with similar form, scoring 4 tries in 4 games to go with 20 tackle busts, 6 line breaks and 113 metres per game.

Wynnum have won three from four, and there is little doubt the role Mariner has played in those performances.

Broncos' coach Kevin Walters said Mariner has been developing strongly within the club's system.

"Deine has been developing very nicely as part of the Broncos system for a number of years now and he was rewarded for that hard work this season with elevation to the NRL Top 30 squad," Walters said in a club statement.

“He earned his NRL debut last year with us and has benefitted from a full preseason with the top squad leading into 2023, and we are really happy with his continued improvement and application to his training.

“Deine brings a lot to the table in terms of speed and skill and I'm impressed by him as an individual off the field as well – we are thrilled that he will be part of what we are building here at the Broncos in the years ahead.”

His signing follows that of another outside back in Jesse Arthars, who committed to the club until the end of 2026 earlier this week.