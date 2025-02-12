The Canterbury Bulldogs have awarded two young forwards with new contracts on the eve of the 2025 NRL season.

Ahead of their first NRL Pre-Season match against the Wests Tigers, Jack Underhill has been awarded a new deal keeping him at the club until 2028 after being named the Man of the Match in the club's Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final win last season.

Originally from the Sunshine Coast, the 20-year-old has played in the SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions for the club and previously represented the U17s QLD Country team in the past.

Able to play anywhere in the forwards, Underhill has been used as a hooker, prop, back-rower and lock throughout his career to date but has mainly found himself in the front-row.

In 14 NSW Cup appearances, he made 395 tackles (90.2 per cent tackle efficiency), 14 tackle busts, and averaged 80 running metres per match.

The Bulldogs have also confirmed that Jack Todd has inked a one-year extension until the end of the 2026 NRL season after being elevated to the Top 30 roster for this season.

Todd will be looking to make his NRL first-grade debut next season after his 2024 season was marred by injury. Despite this, he featured in 11 NSW Cup matches and has been in the club's system since 2019.

“These are two of the brightest prospects at the Club,” GM of Football Phil Gould said.

"They arrived at the Club as boys looking for an opportunity, and they have grown into fine men who represent the Bulldogs in a dignified and professional manner.