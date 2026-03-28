North Sydney Bears prop Noah Johannssen has sadly passed away at the age of 22.\n\nA young forward, Johannseen moved from the Wests Tigers, where he played nine NSW Cup games in 2025, to the Bears for the 2026 season but had not made it onto the field as yet.\n\nDuring his time at the Tigers, he also played an NRL pre-season challenge game, with that coming against the Bulldogs in 2025.\n\nHis brother Tim made his NRL debut for the Wests Tigers in 2024.\n\nNoah, at just 22, was a rising star in the sport and expected to play a big role for the Bears this season.\n\nHis move to the Bears would also have linked him up into the Perth Bears' feeder system heading into 2027 with a chance to jump into the NRL.\n\nThe Bears, in a statement on their social media, said Johannssen had been with the club for just five months but made a "lasting impression through his vibrant nature, dedication and the respect he showed to everyone around him."\n\nCEO Gareth Holmes said he was a man of great character.\n\n"Noah was a young man of great character. This is a heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," Holmes said.\n\nHis former club the Western Suburbs Magpies also took to social media to express their sadness at the young prop's loss.