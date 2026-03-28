ROUND 4
SYD WON
 2026-03-26T09:00:00Z 
16
-
33
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
WST WON
 2026-03-27T07:00:00Z 
14
-
32
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2026-03-27T09:00:00Z 
26
-
12
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NEW WON
 2026-03-28T04:00:00Z 
16
-
24
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-03-28T06:30:00Z 
48
-
20
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-03-28T08:30:00Z 
28
-
24
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-29T05:05:00Z 
 2026-03-29T05:05:00Z 
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-29T07:15:00Z 
 2026-03-29T07:15:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 4
SYD WON
 2026-03-26T09:00:00Z 
16
-
33
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
WST WON
 2026-03-27T07:00:00Z 
14
-
32
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2026-03-27T09:00:00Z 
26
-
12
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NEW WON
 2026-03-28T04:00:00Z 
16
-
24
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-03-28T06:30:00Z 
48
-
20
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-03-28T08:30:00Z 
28
-
24
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-29T05:05:00Z 
 2026-03-29T05:05:00Z 
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-03-29T07:15:00Z 
 2026-03-29T07:15:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎