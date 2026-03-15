The message from Bronson Xerri's camp is unambiguous. \n\nA day after reports of Xerri's unhappiness at Canterbury sent the rugby league world into a spin, the 25-year-old's acting manager George Christodoulou moved to douse the flames, declaring his client's immediate future is at the Bulldogs, and seeking a release would be the wrong move for a player with a point to prove.\n\nSunday bought a reset of sorts.\n\nXerri sat down for breakfast with Bulldogs boss Phil Gould at Belmore, a meeting that Christodoulou says was deliberately sought to clear the air.\n\n"I think it's in Bronson's best interest; he needs to react positively," Christodoulou told the Sydney Morning Herald.\n\n"To be an elite NRL player, you can't kick stones.\n\n"I don't want to offer a soft option out for the kid [by asking for a release]. He needs to put his best foot forward and focus on his game, his training, and his performances.\n\n"It's not the right option to be trying to find an exit. As it is now, he'll just be playing on and trying to find his way back into first grade."\n\nChristodoulou stopped short of ruling out a release request entirely, instead stressing that bridge remains unbuilt and uncrossed.\n\nNo contract extension discussions have been had.\n\nXerri's manager was Matt Desira before he was served with a suspension from the NRL after failing to disclose a drug charge to the governing body.\n\nChristodoulou, a business partner of Desira's, has stepped in to manage Xerri's affairs in the interim\n\n"I'm representing Bronson at the moment, Matt's obviously suspended, which is well known now,” Christodoulou said.\n\n"We're business partners, so I'm taking over his clients while he's suspended."\n\nThe Bulldogs next game will be against the Canberra Raiders, where it's expected Bronson will not be named to play.