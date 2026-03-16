The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs were hit with a bombshell when star centre Bronson Xerri was ready to walk out on the club after being told he would lose his starting spot.\n\nHowever, after the reports surfaced, an emergency meeting was held with the Bulldogs' head of football, Phil Gould, as revealed by Code Sports.\n\nSince the meeting, Zero Tackle understands Xerri will apply his trade and work to force his way back into the starting side.\n\nIt seems there is peace for now, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that he will see out the year at Belmore, but his long-term future at the club is on shaky ground.\n\nHe is expected to be replaced by Enari Tuala, with it uncertain whether Xerri will play NSW Cup this weekend.\n\nAlthough Xerri's absence from the side may open the door for young-gun Mitchell Woods to claim the chief playmaking jersey, Woods has been earmarked as the club's long-term halfback.\n\nIt would see Lachlan Galvin shift to six, a position that is widely speculated to be his best, and Matt Burton move to the centre position.\n\nReports surfaced on the weekend that there could be a potential swap deal between Penrith Panthers star Izack Tago and Xerri; however, Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has firmly shut those claims down.\n\n"I did hear about that, someone's lying there," Cleary told the media at training.\n\n"We love him (Tago), and someone has made a lie there.\n\n"Someone's telling porkie pies".\n\nMany NRL clubs will be monitoring Xerri's movements closely, with the speedster bringing plenty to the table in terms of attacking flair.\n\n