Could Cronulla’s Bronson Xerri be heading the Roosters?

The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield fuelled speculation with a photo from social media featuring Xerri and best mate and new Sydney Rooster Kyle Flanagan on a jest ski in Port Hacking.

Flanagan admitted he would love to team up with Xerri some day despite the 19-year old being contracted to the Sharks until the end of 2021.

“We’re best mates, I just had that Sea-Doo for the weekend,” Flanagan told The Daily Telegraph of that photo.

“Uncle Buzz got us good.

“We’re childhood mates, it’s our dream to play footy together but he’s on contract there at the Sharks but if we can play together that would be an absolute dream for both of our families as well.”