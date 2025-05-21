A lack of minutes and starting opportunities may cost the St George Illawarra Dragons the services of Jacob Liddle beyond the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The dummy half, who started for most of 2024, has been relegated to a bench role at the Red V throughout the 2025 campaign following the off-season signing of Damien Cook from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Cook has since been taking the sting out of the game - and then some - before Liddle has entered the game, when the Dragons have arguably looked at their best.

Cook has often played lock when Liddle has been on the park.

Liddle, now 28, has played 54 NRL games with the Dragons since moving across from the Wests Tigers, and despite scoring six tries in ten games this year, has struggled for minutes, only playing more than 40 or more on three occasions.

He has seen an uptick in minutes during recent rounds, but there is still no guarantee he will take up his option and remain at the joint-venture amid reports published by The Mole on Wide World of Sports that rival clubs are keeping tabs on the situation and have expressed interest in the dummy half.

His manager Gavin Orr told the publication not starting games would come into the contract decision.

"Jacob is happy at the Dragons but obviously would like to start games and have more match time," Orr told the publication.

"We will see how things play out."

Liddle, who played for the Prime Minister's XIII last year, won't be in a rush to make a decision, and the interest from rival clubs is not surprising given the lack of depth at some clubs around the competition when it comes to the number nine role.

The North Queensland Cowboys, who lose Reece Robson and haven't replaced him for 2026, are almost certain to be one of the clubs in the mix for Liddle, while a host of other Sydney clubs could also make a play.