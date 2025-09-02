The penultimate round of NRL regular season action has come and gone.\r\n\r\nWe now have seven teams locked in to play Finals footy with the Roosters and Dolphins in a battle for that eighth and final spot.\r\n\r\nThe Broncos, Sharks and Warriors enter Round 27 with their top four hopes in tact, although the Broncos can end that race on Thursday night.\r\n\r\nCanberra have secured their second Minor Premiership and have broken the Roosters\/Storm\/Panthers run.\r\n\r\nThe Titans and Newcastle enter the final round of the season knowing they could yet collect the wooden spoon.\r\n\r\nIt's oh so perfectly set up thanks to a brilliant round of footy.\r\n\r\nBelow are 20 thoughts from Round 26's round of NRL action:\r\n\r\n1. As we head into Finals footy, only one thing worries me ... the very high possibility of a major game being decided due to rubbish. I don't want to lean into referee errors but more-so refereeing being hamstrung by ridiculous rules. On Sunday afternoon, we saw Phoenix Crossland fall into Will Kennedy. The penalty, due to the rules the way they stand, was absolutely just. It was also ridiculous. The current "tackled in the air" interpretation has me more than a little worries also.\r\n\r\n2. A rare wrap for the referees though. On Friday night, we saw one of the biggest decisions of the season as the Warriors looked set to pip the Eels at the post and take a step toward locking in a top four spot. The Bunker took their time and found an angle that clearly showed a touch and therefore a knoc kon. The Warrior involved even admitted the touch in the post match. Unfortunately, prominent journalists continue to insist there was no touch and offer up ridiculous conspiracy theories. There are enough errors to point out not to invent them. Well in!\r\n\r\n3. I didn't realise how much a factual statement would split the rugby league fan base but Ivan Cleary's decision to rest 16 players had a massive flow on effect. The Panthers NSW Cup team were bounced from the Finals due to a last round loss to Canberra. Meanwhile, the Flegg team, who were mainly playing NSW Cup, fell from second to fourth, meaning their run to a possible Grand Final is now sudden death all the way.\r\n\r\n4. The split came to whether or not fans and players should care. I support the Sharks through all the grades the fact is, most fans don't. I'm certainly not having a go here either with that statement. Let us know in the comments if you think Cleary did the lower grades a disservice, or if anyone should even care. I stand by that the move was to rest five players, not 16. It still doesn't sit right.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_213903" align="alignnone" width="696"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 28: Trai Fuller of the Dolphins is tackled by Dylan Lucas of the Knights during the round eight NRL match between Dolphins and Newcastle Knights at Suncorp Stadium, on April 28, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n5. Both Trai Fuller and Daine Laurie should absolutely have full-time, fullback gigs somewhere. I'd be shocked if Perth weren't on the phone to their agents as soon as possible. There are more than a few sides who would surely be looking.\r\n\r\n6. We have been absolutely blessed this season with an incredible crop of rookies. So much so that the rookie of the year award could justifiably head one of three ways; Isaiah Iongi, Leka Halasima or Robert Toia, any of those three would be deserved winners.\r\n\r\n7. Newcastle, for mine, have made the right decision in moving on Adam O'Brien. I don't totally buy into the story that he instigated the move but good on him if he did. I also back the move not to appoint Blake Green right away. The club should do their due diligence and interview anyone interested. Then, they have their pick.\r\n\r\n8. Jacob Preston and Hudson Young should run out for the Kangaroos in the first Ashes test as the back rowers. I'd love to see both rewarded for their incredible 2025 seasons. Both are in great form and present the future in the position for both state and country. Time for some changes.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_221690" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Jacob Preston of the Bulldogs celebrates scoring a try during the round four NRL match between Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs at Sharks Stadium, on March 29, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n9. As I was compiling this, the "wild card" idea popped up again. Sigh! Every year we talk about introducing a draft, a wildcard weekend, or worst of all, conferences. I don't think it's a coincidence that the NFL is kicking off this week in the States. Their game, and market, is completely different to ours. I don't like the idea of any of the aforementioned ideas. Sorry to be a downer.\r\n\r\n10. Coaches are always going to find a loophole to everything. We need to stop over reacting. The wild card idea was floated due to Ivan Cleary mass resting players last weekend. The idea is sound, to ensure that every single game counts for something. They do, competition points.\r\n\r\n11. Was it fair that the Bulldogs all but got handed a win last week? Probably not, but the competition isn't fair. The draw isn't always equal. The Origin period can absolutely destroy seasons for some teams. Travel time is never going to be equal. TV share isn't going to be equal. Talent share isn't equal. Just the way it is I'm afraid.\r\n\r\n12. It looks as though the Sharks are going to need to call upon Daniel Atkinson for at least this Saturday night's clash with the Bulldogs. A talented player, no doubt, but a player who hasn't played any kind of regular footy all season. Short stints off the bench combined with weeks of sitting as 18th man hardly present a perfect preparation for what could be a Finals series in the halves.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_208173" align="alignnone" width="696"] GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 10: Daniel Atkinson of the Sharks celebrates scoring a try during the NRL trial match between Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks at Industree Group Stadium on February 10, 2023 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n13. A month ago I was sure talk of Mark Nawaqanitawase being on the Ashes tour was just that, talk. Now I can't see a way they can possibly leave him out. Zac Lomax and Xavier Coates (should confirm he's available as predicted) still have the inside running for run-on spots, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better backup right now.\r\n\r\n14. People have, somehow, questioned the purchase by Cronulla of Addin Fonua-Blake. With a round to go he has 250 more post contact metres than anyone else in the competition, six tries, 163 run metres per game and is tackling at 96%. I'd say AFB has delivered exactly what the Sharks needed, and then some.\r\n\r\n15. A few good shouts for bye of the year hit my mentions this week. Erin Clarke was the first name I mentioned as he's been an absolute beast for the Warriors. The aforementioned AFB has been magnificent. Terrell May has been worth his contract many times over. Dollar for dollar, though, it's hard to go past Gehamat Shibasaki. Thomas Jenkins is the other one I'd add for value purchase of the season.\r\n\r\n16. Manly fans suddenly have cause to smile. Ok they'll miss Finals footy in 2025 but Jamal Fogarty has been magnificent for the Raiders this season. He'll arrive at Brookvale next year. Joey Walsh though, the club's NSW Cup halfback, has had a month to remember. He capped off a brilliant season by tearing the 2024 Premiers, the Newtown Jets, apart. Exciting times ahead.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_217598" align="alignnone" width="696"] Joey Walsh in action. (Photo: Joel Seeto (Manly Media))[\/caption]\r\n\r\n17. Isn't rugby league just magnificent? For the Dolphins to qualify for their first Finals appearance, they need former coach Wayne Bennett to oversee a big upset on Friday night for Souths over the Roosters. That would be a story!\r\n\r\n18. As a neutral, Tolu Koula may be my favourite player to watch. The way he started that game on the weekend before unfortunately going down with an injury, phwoar! I just can't see how Manly can possibly resist moving him to fullback in 2026. If they don't, there will be plenty of sides lining up. There is no substitute for speed!\r\n\r\n19. I know, and love that Cam Murray wants to play on Friday night but I just can't see any benefit. Risk vs reward suggests he sit this one out and focus on 2025. That said, if I were a betting man I'm very much on him playing.\r\n\r\n20. I love the link of Willie Peters to the Kangaroos' assistant job. The set up needs some new blood and Peters has reportedly done everything right in England. Plus he knows the conditions and the local players and comp. Perfect!