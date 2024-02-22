The Penrith Panthers have confirmed their team list for the World Club Challenge Match against the Wigan Warriors, with a star forward being ruled out with an injury.

New Zealand international Scott Sorensen has been ruled out of the clash after sustaining a leg injury, per News Corp, with Luke Garner taking his place in the starting back-row

Sorenson's departure allowed veteran Matt Eisenhuth to join the bench in the number 17 jersey. In other team news, Liam Henry has edged out Mavrik Geyer for a spot on the interchange bench, in what could be a sign for the upcoming season.

Centre Taylan May will also compete in his first game since rupturing his ACL in last year's World Club Challenge defeat to St Helens RLFC.

As previously reported, youngster Jack Cole has been handed the reigns to accompany Nathan Cleary in the halves as Samoan international and ex-NSW Blues five-eighth Jarome Luai is unavailable due to injury.

Penrith Panthers Team

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Izack Tago

4. Taylan May

5. Brian To'o

6. Jack Cole

7. Nathan Cleary (c)

8. Moses Leota

9. Mitch Kenny

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Luke Garner

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo (c)

Interchange

14. Tyrone Peachey

15. Lindsay Smith

16. Liam Henry

17. Matthew Eisenhuth

Reserves

19. Brad Schneider

20. Mavrik Geyer

21. Daine Laurie

22. Soni Luke

